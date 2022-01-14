After returning to the pop-punk world last year with "Bite Me," Avril Lavigne is ready to reveal the next piece of music in her journey, releasing the second single "Love It When You Hate Me" and serving up all the essential details on her forthcoming studio album, Love Sux.

Lavigne revealed the new album title and track listing earlier this week, also announcing a Feb. 25 release as part of her new deal with Travis Barker's DTA Records. Also revealed in the announcement is that the Lavigne album will feature guest turns by Barker associates Mark Hoppus of Blink-182, Machine Gun Kelly and blackbear, with the latter serving as the special guest on "Love It When You Hate Me" that can be heard below.

As for the new song, Lavigne embraces the drama and chaos of love, belting a sassy pop-punk jam summed up in the lines, "And I ignore all the warning signs / Fall for you every time / Don’t call me baby / I love it when you hate me I know it’s crazy / I love it when you hate me / The highs the lows / The yes, the no’s / You’re so hot when you get cold."

Lavigne's pleasure with the new song is undeniable, as she tweeted footage of herself singing along to track in her car shortly after it first went live for fans, as seen below.

Speaking last month about the upcoming release, Lavigne told EW, "I really went back to what sounds I originally was influenced by at the beginning of my career. To the core, I'm a kid from a small town who listened to bands like Blink-182 and Green Day and NOFX in high school, and I tapped into that,"

She went on to add, "I was just like, 'Let's make a pop-punk record.' We used live guitars and live drums and didn't hold back, and just got to do exactly what I wanted and what I feel like I've probably wanted to do for a long time. Back to live drums, electric distorted guitars. It's fast. It's fun. It's just pure rock 'n' roll from front to back."

Get a listen to "Love It When You Hate Me" and check out the lyrics below, with the Love Sux album artwork and track listing just below that. The album is currently available to pre-order here.

Avril Lavigne featuring blackbear, "Love It When You Hate Me" Lyrics

I’m a lush

And I’m drunk again off another crush don’t rush

Just take your time don’t feel too much And how about you just take some blame I always take all the pain

You should just forget my name And I ignore all the warning signs

Fall for you every time don’t call me baby I love it when you hate me

I know it’s crazy

I love it when you hate me The highs the lows the yes, the no’s

You’re so hot when you get cold Don’t call me baby

I love it when you hate me Yeah I love it when you hate me wish you could erase me

I been so depressed I don’t think anyone could save me look at what you did girl

Look at how you changed me

Funny how you twisting up the truth and then you blamed me running out of fucks that I can give to you

But you can still be pretty on the inside too your hearts so cold but I love the way you lie

Should’ve seen the red flags but for you I’m fucking blind And I ignore all the warning signs, fall for you every time Don’t call me baby

I love it when you hate me I know it’s crazy

I love it when you hate me

The highs the lows the yes, the no’s

You’re so hot when you get cold Don’t call me baby

I love it when you hate me

And I ignore all the warning signs, fall for you every time don’t call me baby

I love it when you hate me I know it’s crazy

I love it when you hate me

The highs the lows the yes, the no’s

You’re so hot when you get cold

Don’t call me baby

I love it when you hate me

Avril Lavigne featuring blackbear, "Love It When You Hate Me"

Avril Lavigne, Love Sux Album Artwork + Track Listing

1. Cannonball

2. Bois Lie (featuring Machine Gun Kelly)

3. Bite Me

4. Love It When You Hate Me (featuring blackbear)

5. Love Sux

6. Kiss Me Like the World Is Ending

7. Avalanche

8. Déjà Vu

9. F.U

10. All I Wanted (featuring Mark Hoppus)

11. Dare to Love Me

12. Break of a Heartache