Ayron Jones Once Medaled in the World Frisbee Championship

The past year-plus has seen Ayron Jones emerge as one of the most promising artists in rock, but it turns out his rock radio arrival isn't the first time he's tasted success in a field of performance. While speaking with Classic Rock magazine, Jones reflected on his past pursuit of frisbee excellence, revealing he once competed in the World Frisbee Championship.

Jones recalled, "I got into frisbee when I was about 13-years-old, and between the age of 17 and 23 I was one of the best players in the world. I ended up playing for the USA under-19 team in 2004, and then I won a national championship in 2007."

The singer-guitarist added, "I went back and played in the world championship in 2008, where I won a bronze medal with Team USA."

When asked for the secret of throwing a good frisbee, Jones chalked it up to "physics." "When you understand the anatomy and the physics of how a disc flies and the flight patterns, you can throw anything you want," he explained.

Rock has become Jones' primary focus in recent years. After kicking off his career in 2013 with his Dream album, Jones finally found breakout radio success in 2020 and 2021 with songs off his third record, Child of the State. Featuring the Top 5 Mainstream Rock singles "Take Me Away" and "Supercharged," Jones also earned his first chart-topping song with the album's 2021 single "Mercy."

Jones will kick off his 2022 touring aboard the ShipRocked cruise later this month, leading into a North American tour that will hit cities in the U.S. and Canada through the end of February. See the full itinerary and get ticketing details here.