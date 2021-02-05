While there was the positive of Ayron Jones' 2020 breakout song "Take Me Away," the rising singer-guitarist also saw the year as one of the most tumultuous times in American history and he's recounted what he viewed in the powerful new anthem, "Mercy," that has just arrived.

Jones co-wrote the track with Marty Frederickson and Scott Stevens, addressing the chaos of the country in 2020 with the impactful line, "Got me on my knees / Too much smoke, can't breathe."

“I just felt like the line epitomized where we were in America,” Jones says. “It was like taking a telescope and giving people a perspective of America from an outsider. It was a rough story about what was really going on here in this country — and particularly for me, as a Black man.”

The musician says he hopes the track is one that will unify people and show the resilience of Americans as we fight to make things better. The song is currently available via a variety of platforms here. And you can check out the lyrics for the track in the lyric video provided below.

Ayron Jones, "Mercy"

Big Machine / John Varvatos Records