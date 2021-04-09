Ayron Jones Releases New Song ‘Spinning Circles,’ Announces ‘Child of the State’ Album
Ayron Jones has been turning heads over the past year with the tracks "Take Me Away" and "Mercy." Now he's releasing a third song "Spinning Circles," while also confirming that a long-anticipated full-length album, Child of the State, will follow on May 21.
Jones' songwriting talents are on display here as he teams with Dave Bassett to pen a track that compares the issue of addiction to a personal relationship. It's an autobiographical song for Jones who states, “We have all been in relationships that were very unhealthy, where we couldn’t get rid of the person and there was something there that kept drawing us back and forth, going in circles."
Take a closer look at the lyrics below and listen to the track in the player provided. The song is available via the platform of your choosing here.
Ayron Jones, "Spinning Circles" Lyrics
Time, I fall for you every time
It starts when your lips press to mine, you’re my weakness
My whole world starts to unwind every time
Pain, not broken but I can’t fix this pain
I can run but I can’t get away from this world
It’s a pinch then a rush to the vein, then it fades
Chorus
Hey, hey, I’m spinning circles with you
Hey, hey, I’m spinning circles with you
It’s your love, it’s your love
It’s your love I can’t lose
I’m so addicted to you, ooh ooh ooh
Touch, you give but I’ve taken too much
I don’t know when enough is enough ‘til it’s too late
For you I unravel again, you’re my sin
Repeat Chorus
Bridge
You’re the want that I need
Like that cough from good weed
And those lines that you toe
That slow drip down your throat
Repeat Bridge x2
You’re the want that I need
Like that cough from good weed
It’s your love, it’s your love
It’s your love, it’s your love
I can’t lose, I’m still addicted to you
Time, I fall for you every time
It starts when your lips press to mine
You’re my weakness my whole world starts to unwind
Ayron Jones, "Spinning Circles"
As stated, Jones' Child of the State album is now en route for a May 21 street date via Big Machine / John Varvatos Records. Speaking about the album's title and the direct meaning it has to him, Jones explains, “Having faced the abandonment I did as a child, and how that affected me in life, is really what this album is about. It’s the triumph of overcoming all of that and still being that person. I’m the same kid looking for his parents, that longed for the love and support.”
He continues, “A lot of people have faced adoption and abandonment, but it’s not really talked about as to how that affects people and I thought it was important to be a beacon of hope for those people. To stand for something and prove not everyone has to be a stereotype or statistic.”
You can check out the artwork and track listing for the album below. Pre-orders for Ayron Jones' Child of the State are currently underway at this location.
Ayron Jones, Child of the State Artwork + Track Listing
1. Boys From the Puget Sound (Ayron Jones)
2. Mercy (Ayron Jones, Marti Frederiksen, Scott Stevens)
3. Take Me Away (Ayron Jones)
4. Supercharged (Ayron Jones, Nathan Barlowe, Caleb Owens)
5. Free (Ayron Jones, Andrew Fulk)
6. My Love Remains (Ayron Jones)
7. Killing Season (Ayron Jones, Dave Bassett)
8. Spinning Circles (Ayron Jones, Dave Bassett)
9. Baptized in Muddy Waters (Ayron Jones)
10. Hot Friends (Ayron Jones, Tarek Jafar, Paul Meany)
11. Emily (Ayron Jones)
12. Take Your Time (Ayron Jones)