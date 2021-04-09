Ayron Jones has been turning heads over the past year with the tracks "Take Me Away" and "Mercy." Now he's releasing a third song "Spinning Circles," while also confirming that a long-anticipated full-length album, Child of the State, will follow on May 21.

Jones' songwriting talents are on display here as he teams with Dave Bassett to pen a track that compares the issue of addiction to a personal relationship. It's an autobiographical song for Jones who states, “We have all been in relationships that were very unhealthy, where we couldn’t get rid of the person and there was something there that kept drawing us back and forth, going in circles."

Take a closer look at the lyrics below and listen to the track in the player provided. The song is available via the platform of your choosing here.

Ayron Jones, "Spinning Circles" Lyrics

Time, I fall for you every time

It starts when your lips press to mine, you’re my weakness

My whole world starts to unwind every time

Pain, not broken but I can’t fix this pain

I can run but I can’t get away from this world

It’s a pinch then a rush to the vein, then it fades

Chorus

Hey, hey, I’m spinning circles with you

Hey, hey, I’m spinning circles with you

It’s your love, it’s your love

It’s your love I can’t lose

I’m so addicted to you, ooh ooh ooh

Touch, you give but I’ve taken too much

I don’t know when enough is enough ‘til it’s too late

For you I unravel again, you’re my sin

Repeat Chorus

Bridge

You’re the want that I need

Like that cough from good weed

And those lines that you toe

That slow drip down your throat

Repeat Bridge x2

You’re the want that I need

Like that cough from good weed

It’s your love, it’s your love

It’s your love, it’s your love

I can’t lose, I’m still addicted to you

Time, I fall for you every time

It starts when your lips press to mine

You’re my weakness my whole world starts to unwind

Ayron Jones, "Spinning Circles"

As stated, Jones' Child of the State album is now en route for a May 21 street date via Big Machine / John Varvatos Records. Speaking about the album's title and the direct meaning it has to him, Jones explains, “Having faced the abandonment I did as a child, and how that affected me in life, is really what this album is about. It’s the triumph of overcoming all of that and still being that person. I’m the same kid looking for his parents, that longed for the love and support.”

He continues, “A lot of people have faced adoption and abandonment, but it’s not really talked about as to how that affects people and I thought it was important to be a beacon of hope for those people. To stand for something and prove not everyone has to be a stereotype or statistic.”

You can check out the artwork and track listing for the album below. Pre-orders for Ayron Jones' Child of the State are currently underway at this location.

Ayron Jones, Child of the State Artwork + Track Listing

Big Machine / John Varvatos Records

1. Boys From the Puget Sound (Ayron Jones)

2. Mercy (Ayron Jones, Marti Frederiksen, Scott Stevens)

3. Take Me Away (Ayron Jones)

4. Supercharged (Ayron Jones, Nathan Barlowe, Caleb Owens)

5. Free (Ayron Jones, Andrew Fulk)

6. My Love Remains (Ayron Jones)

7. Killing Season (Ayron Jones, Dave Bassett)

8. Spinning Circles (Ayron Jones, Dave Bassett)

9. Baptized in Muddy Waters (Ayron Jones)

10. Hot Friends (Ayron Jones, Tarek Jafar, Paul Meany)

11. Emily (Ayron Jones)

12. Take Your Time (Ayron Jones)