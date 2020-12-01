Bad Religion are ending the year on a high note, revealing plans for a livestream series that will encompass their 40 years in music. Each week starting Dec. 12, they'll salute a different decade of their career with this upcoming "Decades" series.

The band is taking over the legendary Sunset Strip venue The Roxy Theatre in Hollywood for these four special shows. The band will revisit their '80s music on Dec. 12, with the '90s following on Dec. 19, the '00s on Dec. 26 and the '10s on Jan. 2. Each show will premiere at 2PM PT on the specific date.

The shows will also give the band a chance to reflect on the eras in which the music was created through interview footage as well. For the '80s, the group performs songs from How Could Hell Be Any Worse, Suffer and No Control and share what it was like being young punks in a world of Pacman, Reaganomics, and Televangelism.

The '90's gave us from Against The Grain, Generator, Recipe For Hate, Stranger Than Fiction, The Gray Race and No Substance. This decade cemented their position as one of the most influential and prolific bands of our time, but it didn't come easy or without cost; the band discusses the growing pains and lessons learned.

For the '00s, Bad Religion perform songs from The New America, The Process of Belief, The Empire Strikes First and New Maps of Hell. Returning home and charging forward into a new millennium, Bad Religion continued to awe with their prowess, releasing some of their most beloved material to date.

And in the '10s, you've got songs from The Dissent of Man, True North and Age of Unreason. The Covid-19 pandemic cut short their plans to tour in support of The Age of Unreason and they are now performing material never seen live before. The band discusses the gratitude they live with every day looking back on 40 years of being Bad Religion and the legacy they are still actively creating.

Singer Greg Graffin says, “I can speak for the whole band when I say that we were so disappointed to not be able to tour this year. It is our fans and all those concerts we play each year that provide the life-force of Bad Religion. Decades allows new fans as well as those who were there at the beginning to get a rich overview of our entire career and witness the changes in songwriting and performance styles at each stage of our evolution.“

Bad Religion will also participate in an accompanying live chat during the premiere of each episode. Show specific merchandise will also be available for sale.

No Caps Shows will host "Decades." You can currently get the four-episode package for $40 or individual performances for $15. Tickets are on sale now at this location.

Bad Religion, "Decades" Livestream Series

No Caps Shows