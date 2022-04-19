It's year 8 and counting for the Four Chord Music Festival, which is taking another step forward in 2022 by adding a second day of music! Bad Religion and Descendents set atop the punk-infused first day, while Jimmy Eat World and All Time Low lead a more modern pop-punk second day for the now two-day festival taking place Sept. 9 and 10 at Pittsburgh (Washington), Pennsylvania's Wild Things Park.

It's been a steady growth for the festival, which started as a local punk fest staged inside a 1500-person capacity club in 2014. And now in 2022, Four Chord Music Festival is taking over a park for two fun-filled days of music.

Festival founder Rishi Bahl says, "This is it. This is the festival I had dreamed of being able to put on since this started in my apartment 7 years ago in Pittsburgh. I can't wait."

In addition to Bad Religion and Descendents, the Friday (Sept. 9) bill includes sets from Pennywise, Silverstein, The Amity Affliction, Story of the Year, Lagwagon, H20, I Am the Avalanche, Destroy Boys, The Bombpops, Surfbort, Keep Flying, Summer Years and Don't Panic.

The Saturday (Sept. 10) bill still has two open slots, but will find The Story So Far, The Starting Line, The Maine, Mom Jeans, Games We Play, Eternal Boy, Angel Dust, Patent Pending, Cherie Amour and Look Out Loretta going on before Jimmy Eat World and All Time Low close out the night.

There will be limited "early bird" general admission, VIP and 2-day tickets available as of April 19 at 11AM ET, while the general public on-sale for each of the ticket offerings expands to a larger audience on April 22 at 11AM ET. Individual day passes will go for $86, while 2-Day VIP passes are going for $350. Single day VIP passes are $186. The VIP package includes a VIP-only tent, elevated viewing platform, special acoustic performances from festival bands, a private bar and more.

Get your ticketing and other festival information here.

2022 Four Chord Music Festival Lineup

Four Chord Music Festival Four Chord Music Festival loading...