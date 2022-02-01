Bad Religion Book 10-Date Spring 2022 Tour

One of punk's most enduring bands will be hitting the road again in 2022, as Bad Religion have announced a 10-date spring U.S. tour.

The run will take place in the western U.S., with shows kicking off March 26 in Tucson, Arizona and concluding on April 9 in San Diego, California. See all of the stops listed below.

The band will be joined by South Bay rockers, Slaughterhouse, who previously joined them during their recent run with Alkaline Trio. Tickets for the run will go on sale today (Feb. 1) at 12N local time and you can get additional ticketing info via the BadReligion.com website.

Bad Religion's most recent album was 2019's Age of Unreason. They also issued their long awaited autobiography, "Do What You Want: The Story of Bad Religion," last year.

Bad Religion 2022 Tour Dates

March 26 - Tucson, Ariz. @ The Rialto Theatre

March 28 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Union

March 30 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory Concert Hall

April 1 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theatre

April 2 - Bend, Ore. @ Midtown Ballroom

April 3 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SoDo

April 5 - Monterey, Calif. @ Golden State Theatre

April 6 - Ventura, Calif. @ Majestic Ventura Theatre

April 8 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues Anaheim

April 9 - San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues San Diego

