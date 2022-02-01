Bad Religion Book 10-Date Spring 2022 Tour
One of punk's most enduring bands will be hitting the road again in 2022, as Bad Religion have announced a 10-date spring U.S. tour.
The run will take place in the western U.S., with shows kicking off March 26 in Tucson, Arizona and concluding on April 9 in San Diego, California. See all of the stops listed below.
The band will be joined by South Bay rockers, Slaughterhouse, who previously joined them during their recent run with Alkaline Trio. Tickets for the run will go on sale today (Feb. 1) at 12N local time and you can get additional ticketing info via the BadReligion.com website.
Bad Religion's most recent album was 2019's Age of Unreason. They also issued their long awaited autobiography, "Do What You Want: The Story of Bad Religion," last year.
Bad Religion 2022 Tour Dates
March 26 - Tucson, Ariz. @ The Rialto Theatre
March 28 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Union
March 30 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory Concert Hall
April 1 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theatre
April 2 - Bend, Ore. @ Midtown Ballroom
April 3 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SoDo
April 5 - Monterey, Calif. @ Golden State Theatre
April 6 - Ventura, Calif. @ Majestic Ventura Theatre
April 8 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues Anaheim
April 9 - San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues San Diego