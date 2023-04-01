Bad Wolves’ Doc Coyle Gets Engaged Onstage

Love was in the air Tuesday night (March 28) for Bad Wolves' Doc Coyle. The guitarist got engaged to his partner Jazmin Bean onstage at West Hollywood's Whiskey a Go Go.

Coyle shared the exciting news on Twitter, writing, "I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together. I love you more than anything. What a crazy night. I’m still processing it. Life is amazing." He also shared a video of the proposal, during which he told Bean, "I love you so much, with all of my heart. You're my best friend and the greatest person I've ever met. And I should have done this a long time ago, but you deserve everything you want in life... I just want this to be forever. WIll you be my wife?" Check it out below.

Coyle was at Whiskey a Go Go for Ultimate Jam Night, a free weekly jam session hosted at the venue performed by members of various bands. Tuesday's event featured members of Anthrax, Jinjer and Vio-Lence, among others, and bennefited exoctic animal sanctuary Animal Tracks, Inc.