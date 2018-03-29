Bad Wolves Perform ‘Zombie’ for Ireland’s ‘The Late Late Show’

Bad Wolves' cover of The Cranberries' "Zombie" has taken the world by storm, and the group recently had a chance to perform the track on Ireland's The Late Late Show on RTE One.

As seen in the video above, the performance opened on singer Tommy Vext, alone in a spotlight singing the moving lyrics originally delivered by the late Dolores O'Riordan, who was initially set to join the band on their cover, but sadly passed right before she was set to lay down vocals.

Vext is eventually joined in the performance by his bandmates and the lights come up to reveal the rest of the band. Guitarist Chris Cain and bassist Kyle Konkiel flank Vext on one side, simultaneously headbanging to the track, while lead guitarist Doc Coyle is on Vext's other side, stepping up for the song's signature solo.

Vext also took part in an interview segment with host Ryan Tubridy, which can be seen below. He spoke of the shock of losing O'Riordan and the debate the band went through on whether or not to release the cover. "We don’t mourn the death of an artist because we knew them, we mourn them because they helped us know ourselves," said the vocalist in the interview portion, also stating that proceeds of the song are going to O'Riordan's children.

Bad Wolves are working up to their debut disc, Disobey, which is due May 11 via Eleven Seven Music. They've also recently released another new track from the upcoming album called "Shape Shifter." The decidedly heavier and more chaotic track can be heard here. You can catch Bad Wolves on the road with Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown and Nothing More this summer. See their scheduled dates here.