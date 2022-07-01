Bad Wolves Drop Pulsing New Song ‘The Body’ Ahead of Upcoming EP

Though Bad Wolves released Dear Monsters last year, they've got some fresh music arriving today with the new track "The Body," and the song is the precursor to a new EP set to arrive later this summer.

It's a track that brims with pulsing ferocity out of the gate, channeling some killer low end before giving way to more melodic verses by the band's singer D.L. Laskiewicz. “When we were writing this song we had a goal of trying new things,” said drummer John Boecklin. “The slap bass and clavichord instantly was new territory for Bad Wolves. It feels good to know this track sounds like nothing we have ever done before. It’s a fun track that feels like a mix of Faith No More with a dash of Daft Punk. Enjoy!”

The song arrives with a brand new lyric video directed by Nicholas Hippa. Get a closer look at the lyrics and if you like what you hear, the track is available via multiple platforms here.

Bad Wolves, "The Body" Lyrics

I'm on the phone just

Plotting the plan, trust

You wouldn’t dare

Nor try to conceive

The taller the steeple

Confessing seems evil

I just gotta ask, what's in this for me? One by one

Taking my time

Taking my time, yea

One by one

Taking my time You gotta take it where too far is known

Take us where the body goes

And they will never ever let you go

Oh no no

You gotta take it where too far is known

Take us where the body goes

And they will never ever let you go

Oh lord no no (And they will never ever let you go, oh no no) I gave you some insight

Born from the best crime

This poker face, it seems like a dream

Showers won’t save me

No stranger to blaming

All of the cost and the loss on me One by one

Taking my time

Taking my time, yea

One by one

Taking my time You gotta take it where too far is known

Take us where the body goes

And they will never ever let you go

Oh no no You gotta take it where too far is known

Take us where the body goes

And they will never ever let you go

Oh lord no no You gotta take it where too far is known

Take us where the body goes

And they will never ever let you go

Oh no no You gotta take it where too far is known

Take us where the bodies go

And they will never ever let you go

Oh lord no no (And they will never ever let you go, oh no no)

(And they will never ever let you go, oh no no) Oh lord no no

Bad Wolves, "The Body"

As stated, a new EP is en route this summer with details to be announced soon. But that's not all that Bad Wolves have going on this summer, as they'll take part in the Rockzilla Tour with Papa Roach, Falling in Reverse and Hollywood Undead. The new shows will give the band a chance to show off their new guitarist Max Karon. Look for those dates to start off July 27 in East Providence, Rhode Island.

The band will actually remain quite busy through the remainder of the year. See all of their tour dates listed below and get ticketing info here.

Bad Wolves 2022 Tour Dates

July 27 - East Providence, R.I. @ Bold Point Pavilion

July 29 - Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheatre

July 30 - Gilford, N.H. @ Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 31 - Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

Aug. 2 - Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena

Aug. 3 - Middletown, N.Y. @ SUMMERSTAGE At OCFS

Aug. 4 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 6 - Bay City, Mich. @ Veteran's Memorial Park

Aug. 7 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Miller High Life Theatre

Aug. 9 - Sturgis, S.D. @ Sturgis Buffalo Chip

Aug. 10 - Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center

Aug. 12 - Sioux City, Iowa @ Hard Rock Casino Battery Park

Aug. 13 - Dubuque, Iowa @ Q Casino Backwaters Stage

Aug. 14 - Green Bay, Wis. @ Capital Credit Union Park

Aug. 16 - Mankato, Minn. @ Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center

Aug. 19 - Pocatello, Idaho @ Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre

Aug. 20 - Airway Heights, Wash. @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino

Aug. 21 - Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre

Aug. 23 - Irvine, Calif. @ Fivepoint Amphitheater

Aug. 25 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Aug. 27 - El Paso, Texas @ Speaking Rock Entertainment Center

Aug. 29 - Kansas City, Kan. @ Azura Amp

Aug. 30 - Little Rock, Ark. @ First Security Amphitheater

Aug. 31 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Oct. 15 - Vastera, Sweden @ Vasteras

Oct. 17 - Hamburg, Germany @ Barclaycard Arena

Oct. 18 - Hamburg, Germany @ Barclaycard Arena

Oct. 20 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

Oct. 23 - Tampere, Finland @ Arena

Oct. 26 - Liepzig, Germany @ Quarterback Immobilien Arena

Oct. 28 - Prague, Czech Republic @ 02 Universum

Oct. 30 - Lyon, France @ Le Radiant

Oct. 31 - Paris, France @ Zenith

Nov. 2 - Cologne, Germany @ Lanxness

Nov. 3 - Cologne, Germany @ Lanxness

Nov. 5 - Budapest, Hungary @ Barba Negra

Nov. 8 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

Nov. 10 - Barcelona, Spain @ Sant Jordi

Nov. 11 - Bilbao, Spain @ Cubec

Nov. 12 - Madrid, Spain @ Vistalegre

Nov. 14 - Lisbon, Portugal @ Sala Tejo

Nov. 17 - Milan, Italy @ Lorenzini District

Nov. 18 - Roma, Italy @ Atlantico

Nov. 21 - Innsbruck, Austria @ Olympiahalle

Nov. 22 - Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle

Nov. 23 - Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle

Nov. 25 - Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle

Nov. 26 - Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle

Nov. 28 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Rockhal

Nov. 29 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle

Nov. 30 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle

Dec. 2 - Stuttgart, Germany @ Schleyerhalle

Dec. 4 - Warsaw, Poland @ Expo XX1 Hall 4

Dec. 5 - Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes Benz Arena

Dec. 6 - Berlin, German @ Mercedes Benz Arena

Dec. 8 - Antwerp, Belarus @ Sportspaleis

Dec. 9 - Arnhem, Netherlands @ Geldrome