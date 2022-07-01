Bad Wolves Drop Pulsing New Song ‘The Body’ Ahead of Upcoming EP
Though Bad Wolves released Dear Monsters last year, they've got some fresh music arriving today with the new track "The Body," and the song is the precursor to a new EP set to arrive later this summer.
It's a track that brims with pulsing ferocity out of the gate, channeling some killer low end before giving way to more melodic verses by the band's singer D.L. Laskiewicz. “When we were writing this song we had a goal of trying new things,” said drummer John Boecklin. “The slap bass and clavichord instantly was new territory for Bad Wolves. It feels good to know this track sounds like nothing we have ever done before. It’s a fun track that feels like a mix of Faith No More with a dash of Daft Punk. Enjoy!”
The song arrives with a brand new lyric video directed by Nicholas Hippa. Get a closer look at the lyrics and if you like what you hear, the track is available via multiple platforms here.
Bad Wolves, "The Body" Lyrics
I'm on the phone just
Plotting the plan, trust
You wouldn’t dare
Nor try to conceive
The taller the steeple
Confessing seems evil
I just gotta ask, what's in this for me?
One by one
Taking my time
Taking my time, yea
One by one
Taking my time
You gotta take it where too far is known
Take us where the body goes
And they will never ever let you go
Oh no no
You gotta take it where too far is known
Take us where the body goes
And they will never ever let you go
Oh lord no no
(And they will never ever let you go, oh no no)
I gave you some insight
Born from the best crime
This poker face, it seems like a dream
Showers won’t save me
No stranger to blaming
All of the cost and the loss on me
One by one
Taking my time
Taking my time, yea
One by one
Taking my time
You gotta take it where too far is known
Take us where the body goes
And they will never ever let you go
Oh no no
You gotta take it where too far is known
Take us where the body goes
And they will never ever let you go
Oh lord no no
You gotta take it where too far is known
Take us where the body goes
And they will never ever let you go
Oh no no
You gotta take it where too far is known
Take us where the bodies go
And they will never ever let you go
Oh lord no no
(And they will never ever let you go, oh no no)
(And they will never ever let you go, oh no no)
Oh lord no no
Bad Wolves, "The Body"
As stated, a new EP is en route this summer with details to be announced soon. But that's not all that Bad Wolves have going on this summer, as they'll take part in the Rockzilla Tour with Papa Roach, Falling in Reverse and Hollywood Undead. The new shows will give the band a chance to show off their new guitarist Max Karon. Look for those dates to start off July 27 in East Providence, Rhode Island.
The band will actually remain quite busy through the remainder of the year. See all of their tour dates listed below and get ticketing info here.
Bad Wolves 2022 Tour Dates
July 27 - East Providence, R.I. @ Bold Point Pavilion
July 29 - Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheatre
July 30 - Gilford, N.H. @ Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 31 - Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
Aug. 2 - Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena
Aug. 3 - Middletown, N.Y. @ SUMMERSTAGE At OCFS
Aug. 4 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 6 - Bay City, Mich. @ Veteran's Memorial Park
Aug. 7 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Miller High Life Theatre
Aug. 9 - Sturgis, S.D. @ Sturgis Buffalo Chip
Aug. 10 - Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center
Aug. 12 - Sioux City, Iowa @ Hard Rock Casino Battery Park
Aug. 13 - Dubuque, Iowa @ Q Casino Backwaters Stage
Aug. 14 - Green Bay, Wis. @ Capital Credit Union Park
Aug. 16 - Mankato, Minn. @ Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center
Aug. 19 - Pocatello, Idaho @ Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre
Aug. 20 - Airway Heights, Wash. @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino
Aug. 21 - Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre
Aug. 23 - Irvine, Calif. @ Fivepoint Amphitheater
Aug. 25 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Aug. 27 - El Paso, Texas @ Speaking Rock Entertainment Center
Aug. 29 - Kansas City, Kan. @ Azura Amp
Aug. 30 - Little Rock, Ark. @ First Security Amphitheater
Aug. 31 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Oct. 15 - Vastera, Sweden @ Vasteras
Oct. 17 - Hamburg, Germany @ Barclaycard Arena
Oct. 18 - Hamburg, Germany @ Barclaycard Arena
Oct. 20 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
Oct. 23 - Tampere, Finland @ Arena
Oct. 26 - Liepzig, Germany @ Quarterback Immobilien Arena
Oct. 28 - Prague, Czech Republic @ 02 Universum
Oct. 30 - Lyon, France @ Le Radiant
Oct. 31 - Paris, France @ Zenith
Nov. 2 - Cologne, Germany @ Lanxness
Nov. 3 - Cologne, Germany @ Lanxness
Nov. 5 - Budapest, Hungary @ Barba Negra
Nov. 8 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
Nov. 10 - Barcelona, Spain @ Sant Jordi
Nov. 11 - Bilbao, Spain @ Cubec
Nov. 12 - Madrid, Spain @ Vistalegre
Nov. 14 - Lisbon, Portugal @ Sala Tejo
Nov. 17 - Milan, Italy @ Lorenzini District
Nov. 18 - Roma, Italy @ Atlantico
Nov. 21 - Innsbruck, Austria @ Olympiahalle
Nov. 22 - Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle
Nov. 23 - Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle
Nov. 25 - Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle
Nov. 26 - Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle
Nov. 28 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Rockhal
Nov. 29 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle
Nov. 30 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle
Dec. 2 - Stuttgart, Germany @ Schleyerhalle
Dec. 4 - Warsaw, Poland @ Expo XX1 Hall 4
Dec. 5 - Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes Benz Arena
Dec. 6 - Berlin, German @ Mercedes Benz Arena
Dec. 8 - Antwerp, Belarus @ Sportspaleis
Dec. 9 - Arnhem, Netherlands @ Geldrome