Bad Wolves’ Tommy Vext Delivers Emotional Domestic Violence Plea After Amie Harwick Death

Bad Wolves singer Tommy Vext shared an emotional plea against domestic violence Wednesday (Feb. 19) following the death of Dr. Amie Harwick, a Los Angeles-based sex therapist who was formerly engaged to The Price Is Right host Drew Carey. Vext had known the doctor for the past 14 years.

Harwick died Feb. 15, possibly due to an altercation with an ex-boyfriend. Per CNN, a man by the name of Gareth Pursehouse is suspected of killing the therapist by throwing her over her apartment's balcony, officials said. Harwick, who was 38, had previously sought restraining orders against Pursehouse.

As Vext explains in the video down toward the bottom of this post, he received word of her death as Bad Wolves toured Europe this month with Five Finger Death Punch and Megadeth. The death moved the musician to speak out against domestic violence during Bad Wolves' performance in Vienna that night.

"Too long have we as men brushed this issue under the rug with our own painful memories," Vext shared in a message alongside the clip. "Statistically 1 out of every 3 adults who grew up in a family that engaged in domestic violence will grow up to engage in DV with an intimate partner as adults."

He continued, "My friend was murdered by an ex boyfriend. He was obsessed years after she had broken up with him for his violent behavior. After her restraining order expired he dressed in black, found her most recent address, broke into her home and murdered her."

Elsewhere on social media, Vext urged listeners to sign a petition launched in Harwick's honor on Change.org. On Tuesday, Carey also shared information regarding that petition, dubbed "Justice 4 Amie." A separate friend of Harwick's started the petition with the aim of altering domestic violence laws.

Responders found Harwick "gravely injured" last week following reports of a "woman screaming," according to the LAPD. She died after being transported to a local hospital. Pursehouse, charged with both murder and first-degree residential burglary, also faces a circumstantial allegation of "lying in wait," making him eligible for the death penalty.