Up-and-coming rock band Bad Wolves have received a notable amount of backlash from the lyrics of their song "Officer Down," which deals with the topic of police brutality. Frontman Tommy Vext has released an official statement in response to the various comments, in which he says that the song's lyrics are meant to "productive conversation starter addressing the issues of documented police brutality and, more specifically. the media’s slanderous and false projection of all law enforcement."

He continued, "As a personal friend of the Brooklyn Assistant District Attourney (sic), members of NYPD, LAPD and a volunteer who has brought anti-drug and alcohol policy events to schools alongside the LAPD Narcotics Division, I find it laughable the ignorant, hateful dribble being spewed in some of these comments. So to all the snowflake keyboard warriors out there, YOUR MISS-INTERPRETATIONS ARE NOT MY RESPONSIBILITY." You can read his statement in full below.

Tonight we were privileged enough to be escorted by Johnson Cities Finest at our sold out show at Capone’s here in TN. Considering the times we are living in I must say how reassuring and grateful we are as artists to feel protected by these men in uniform. Now unfortunately this brings up another issue. I have been reading many confused comments regarding our song “Officer Down” this past week and this is where I stand - These lyrics are written to serve as a productive conversation starter addressing the issues of documented police brutality and more specifically the media’s slanderous and false projection of all law enforcement. False narratives that we have witness lead to the assassinations of officers in dallas TX & Brooklyn NYC by cowardly, unstable scum .

We in BAD WOLVES are NOT an anti cop band. As a boy who grew up in NYC during 911 and first hand witnessed the courageous efforts of state and federal law enforcements as-well as EMS and Firefighters put their lives on the line to save victims of terror attacks my reverence for the men and women who serve these offices can be no higher. They are as important to this country as the military branches that defend our nation and its freedom. As a personal friend of the Brooklyn Assistant District Attourney, members of NYPD, LAPD and a volunteer who has brought anti drug and alcohol policy events to schools along side the LAPD Narcotics Division I find it laughable the ignorant hateful dribble being spewed in some of these comments. So to all the snowflake key board warriors out there, YOUR MISS-INTERPRETATIONS ARE NOT MY RESPONSIBILITY.

Buy some tissues and wipe your pussies. I don’t come to your job and kick the dicks out of your mouths so stop trying to tell me how to do my job. All the best ~Tommy

Bad Wolves released their debut full-length album, Disobey, earlier this year on Eleven Seven Records. They recently donated $250,000 to the family of late Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan. The money was generated from their viral cover of the Cranberries' hit single, "Zombie."