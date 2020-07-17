Badflower Explore Milestone Birthday Angst in New Song ’30’

Badflower frontman Josh Katz is turning 30 and he's written a song about it, expressing the angst that comes from moving into the next stage of his life.

The track, titled "30," arrives today (July 17) as Katz celebrates his birthday. "30" unravels over a catchy guitar lick, building in intensity as Katz starts the song, "I’m nervous, so nervous / I overeat, I lack purpose / And I’m only scratching the surface / And I’m not shelved cause sex sells / But how long till I’m canceled / This is 30, fucking 30 / I’m still here, I’m still dirty."

“I’ve always been uncomfortable with the idea of getting older,” explains the singer. “30 is a milestone I’ve been dreading since 20. I wanted to write a song about how I’m feeling internally and everything happening around me in 2020 as a 30 year old. The world is fucking weird and I hate it here.”

If you like what you hear in the player below, Badflower have made the track available via the platform of your choosing here. YouTube will have the video later today at 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT.

The song arrives just as the festivities kick into high gear for the group. Badflower recently announced a livestream festival taking place on Saturday (July 18), meant as a way to celebrate three of the band members having birthdays in July. Dubbed the "So Happy I'm Thirty (aka S.H.I.T.) Fest," the evening of music will start at 4PM ET. In addition to Badflower headlining, Dead Sara, Bones UK and Dead Poet Society will be performing. Tickets to the event are currently available at this location and proceeds will aid Freedom for Immigrants and 320 Changes Direction. Learn more here.

Badflower, "30"