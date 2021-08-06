Insecurities can lead to plenty of regrettable decisions, but in Badflower's new video for "Don't Hate Me," the band takes the serious nature of the song and plays it considerably lighter showcasing a variety of looks brought about by envy and self-doubt.

“It’s a lot of self-awareness,” singer Josh Katz explains about the song. “On the bridge, there’s a meta dialogue where I explain how I’ve changed my entire life and appearance to make somebody else like me more. I think I have experienced versions of trying to be something else for someone else throughout my life, I think everybody has.”

As stated, the guys have a little fun playing up the insecurities, adopting hair metal, emo and poppy rocker looks spotlighting how sometimes the best "you" is the one you're not trying to be.

"Don't Hate Me" is featured on Badflower's sophomore set, This Is How the World Ends, which is currently on schedule for a Sept. 24 release through Big Machine / John Varvatos Records. You can currently pick up the track via the platform of your choice here.

Badflower will be hitting the road soon in support of the upcoming release. Look for dates taking the band into the fall kicking off Aug. 19 with Badflower playing the Illinois State Fair in Springfield. See more dates and get ticketing info here.

Badflower, "Don't Hate Me" Lyrics

Don’t hate me, don't hate me

Don’t hate me more than I hate myself

Don't hate me, I’m sad enough I lost my mind today

I checked up on the guys you date

It’s no wonder I’m insecure She’s in my, my head again

So I called her checking in

No answer and now I’m on my way to say the same old shit Chorus

Don’t hate me, don't hate me

Don’t hate me more than I hate myself

Don't let me destroy me

Don’t hurt me more than I hurt myself

Just scold me, console me

Control me, oh I could use some help

But don't hate me, I’m sad enough I changed my face again

I just want you to let me in

Am I more than just a friend? It’s not grandeur, I’m off my meds

I’m no danger, so call the feds

I’m no stalker, I just ignore restraining orders all the time Repeat Chorus I heard you started dating that singer from that emo band

What if my band was more like their band?

Would you hate me then?

I got all the tattoos and piercings, same as him, there’s nothing missing

I even dyed my hair and learned to scream

I sound just like him, listen Bridge

This never-ending obsession to kill our own reflection

Depression makes no exceptions except the rich and sexy

My delusion is better than facing the truth about me

I can see that you're angry but don’t hate me Don’t hate me, don't hate me

Don’t hate me more than I hate myself

Don't let me, destroy me

Don’t hurt me more than I hurt myself

Just scold me, console me

Control me, oh I could use some help

But don't hate me (don’t hate me) Repeat Bridge

Badflower, "Don't Hate Me"