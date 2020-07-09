Badflower Announce Streaming Festival With Dead Sara + Bones UK

Covid-19 has put a damper on 2020, but Badflower aren't about to let it get them down. This is a momentous period for the group as three members are celebrating birthdays this month, so they decided to stage an online festival just to get back to playing live again.

"We miss playing shows a lot, so we're going to play a show. I would like to formally invite you all to the So Happy I'm Thirty Festival -- S.H.I.T. Fest," says singer Josh Katz in a video announcement.

Katz, who will be celebrating his 30th birthday this month, will serve as host for the festivities, with Badflower being joined for the streaming event by Dead Sara, Bones UK and Dead Poet Society. And Badflower are making their "S.H.I.T. Fest" as much like a regular concert event as possible by also making special merch available for purchase.

Tickets are $9 to attend (there's also a special $30 ticket bundle that comes with one of the concert shirts) and the proceeds for the show will be going to two organizations -- 320 Changes Direction and Freedom for Immigrants -- that were handpicked by the band. Badflower's "So Happy I'm Thirty" festival takes place Saturday, July 18 at 4PM ET. Get your tickets here.

In other news, Badflower will soon be releasing a new single titled "30." Released details will be announced shortly.

Courtesy of Badflower