Band Rocks Limp Bizkit’s ‘Break Stuff’ + More With Children’s Instruments

You've heard Limp Bizkit get downright aggressive and in your face with their anthem "Break Stuff," but imagine if all you had to get that message out was a bunch of children's instruments. That's what First in Flight have been doing of late, translating some of their favorite hard rock and metal tracks via TikTok utilizing the innocent looking kids instruments.

The four piece band manages to rip your head off with merely hand-held xylophone, a pink guitar, tiny palm-ready drum pads and a bizarre animal-themed keyboard. Since posting their Limp Bizkit cover, it has amassed 610,000 heart emojis and has been shared over 65,000 times. Get a closer look below:

But that's not all that First in Flight up their sleeve, recently taking on Rage Against the Machine's "Killing in the Name," Metallica's "Enter Sandman," Pantera's "Walk," Megadeth's "Symphony of Destruction" and Red Hot Chili Peppers' "Can't Stop," showing that their musical prowess can translate to even the simplest of instruments.

First in Flight are described as "an 80’s fueled dance rock sound with the goal of empowering you to face your fears." A little deeper dive into their history shows that they're the amalgamation of two metal musicians and two "jazz geeks" finding their common ground in a dance rock sound.

While they have released their own music over the years, the band has been gaining a steady following thanks to their social media covers. Prior to the recent string of songs played on children's instruments, they recorded a number of bathroom stall covers as well, some using predictive text in place of lyrics that fans knew.

Check out the First in Flight TikTok account here.