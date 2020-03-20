Bandsintown to Send Alerts for Band Livestreams

With all of the canceled tours and festivals due to the novel coronavirus that's currently plaguing the world, plenty of artists are choosing to livestream performances as a way to stay in touch with their fanbases. Bandsintown is offering alerts for when artists decide to partake in such events.

You can sign up for the new "WATCH LIVE" alerts directly on the artists' pages, which will refer to livestream concerts on Facebook Live, Instagram Live and on Billboard. The feature is free for artists, and will start next week. Additionally, Bandsintown launched a live music channel today on Twitch for live concerts.

On March 26 and 27, the site will also offer a virtual "music festival," the Bandsintown Live Music Marathon. The lineup will be announced next week, and all donations will go toward MusiCares' Covid-19 Relief Fund.

This illness is taking its toll on the music industry and may cause financial strain on certain artists, who rely on touring to make a living. See how you can continue to support your favorite musicians here.