Barack Obama Has a Couple Rock Songs on His Summer 2022 Playlist

Throughout his presidency, Barack Obama often appeared to be more in tune with the younger voting audience than many of his predecessors, and that still holds true today as the former Commander-in-Chief has released his annual summer playlist. And as you might expect, there's a little something for everyone with even a few modern and classic rock tracks thrown in for good measure.

While it may not be difficult to imagine the former President being a young man in awe of Prince's "Let's Go Crazy" from the 1984 film Purple Rain, his tastes expand both forward and backward from that era. Other rock tracks that appear on his Summer 2022 Playlist include Joe Cocker's "Feelin' Alright," Bruce Springsteen's "Dancing in the Dark" alongside more modern picks such as Jack White's "I'm Shakin'" and Wet Leg's "Angelica."

But appealing to a broader base of social media followers, you'll also find picks on the list from country artists (Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, Lyle Lovett), modern pop and rap (Harry Styles, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar), classic R&B (Aretha Franklin, Otis Redding) and even the jazzy favorite "Take Five" from Dave Brubeck.

"Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies — it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together," says Obama. "Here’s what I’ve been listening to this summer. What songs would you add?"

See all and listen to Obama's Summer 2022 Playlist below.

Listen to Barack Obama's Summer 2022 Playlist