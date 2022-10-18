Baroness Plan to Release New Music in 2023

At this year’s edition of Louder Than Life, we caught up with Baroness frontman John Baizley and drummer Sebastian Thomson to talk about their tour with Lamb of God and Killswitch Engage, plans to release new music in 2023 and more.

While supporting Lamb of God and Killswitch Engage on their massive tour, Baroness ran into a little bus issue that forced them to not only do the whole tour in a van, but drive themselves from place to place. “We have been in a daily cycle of wake up, drive, show, drive, sleep, drive… just constantly for… I think it’s two weeks, but it could be seven months,” Baizley joked.

Thomson lightheartedly added, “I gotta say, I’ve been on tour for a long time and so has John — and this is a great tour, I’m having a great time — but this is kind of the most exhausting, crazy tour I’ve ever been on.”

As for new music, Baroness have been cooking up the follow-up to 2019’s Gold & Grey. “I think it’s a very safe bet to say that in 2023 there will be something new and all of the garnishes that come with that,” Baizley revealed. “Like tours, and well, tours, and umm, tours. Probably a tour in a bus.”

“We’ll see about that,” Thomson laughed. “But hopefully first half of 2023.”

“Yeah, we started writing a record in the very depths of the pandemic,” Baizley continued. “At the time, the means we had to do that, or the methods that we used to do that, were somewhat challenging, but we got a whole bunch of work done through the pandemic. Once things sort of wound down, our timelines got a little blurrier and we’re getting everything back into focus now. 2023 is going to be a big year for Baroness.”

Check out our full chat with Baroness in the video below.

Baroness - This Is the Craziest Tour We've Ever Been On