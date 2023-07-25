An "emo night" at a Major League Baseball game? You read that right. On Aug. 4, the St. Louis Cardinals will celebrate Emo Night as one of the special theme nights at their Busch Stadium home as part of the ongoing 2023 MLB season.

And a limited merch item is promised for those attending. It's a facsimile of a My Chemical Romance T-shirt, but instead, the shirt says My Cardinal Romance. Adorned with an emo-looking Cardinal mascot, the shirt comes with the price of a ticket for Cardinals Emo Night.

A description on the Cards' website reads, "When I was a young boy, my father took me into the city to see a baseball game. This is no dirty little secret — Emo Night at Busch Stadium is Friday, August 4th when the Cards take on the [Colorado] Rockies."

Highlighting the My Cardinal Romance shirt, the invitation adds, "With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans will take home an emo-inspired Cardinals t-shirt. Don't miss a pre-game concert by Taking Back Emo in the Budweiser Terrace! Sugar, the Cards won't go down swingin'."

Will you attend Emo Night at Busch Stadium? The Cardinals Emo Night takes after the popular Emo Nite events that occur in Los Angeles, New York and elsewhere. Get Cardinals tickets here.

You got your baseball, you got your emo — what more could anyone want?

St. Louis Cardinals "My Cardinal Romance" Emo Night T-Shirt

My Chemical Romance, "Helena" (Video)