Listen up, Bad Brains fans! This one is for you. Dr. Know, Darryl Jenifer and Earl Hudson of the legendary hardcore band will be participating in the Woodstock Sessions at the end of this month.

The all day event is the ultimate fan experience and includes a hardcore song building clinic, the ability to observe the group create, record and overdub two new songs, and watching them jam with special guest vocalist Jesse Royal.

The Woodstock Sessions take place on May 30 at Applehead Recording studio in Saugerties, N.Y., and tickets will cost you $299 dollars each before service fees.

For the price, fans will not only get to be a part of the experience, they'll receive a limited edition event poster, a t-shirt and best of all a 180g virgin vinyl of the album when it’s released that will include specific thanks to those in attendance on the record.

Bad Brains released their ninth and latest studio album Into the Future in 2012. The group honored Beastie Boys' Adam 'MCA' Yauch on that disc, dedicating a track to him. Yauch died of cancer three years ago this week, on May 4, 2012, which was only months before Into the Future was released. He was the producer for the group's 2007 disc Build a Nation.

Head here to learn more about how you can attend the Woodstock Sessions with Bad Brains. You can buy tickets for the event here.