Beartooth Debut Explosive First 2021 Single ‘Devastation’

Beartooth spent last year working on a new record and now they've just dropped the explosive "Devastation," their first new single of 2021.

Bursting with style, substance and flair, "Devastation" discharges a stomping, thrashy opening riff that's bound to be stuck in your head for weeks, or at least until Beartooth release another new track off their forthcoming record.

It's an all-out scream-along with hooks present in just about every moment of the song's three-minute-and-40-seconds run time, seesawing between fiery, bobbing energy and pounding rhythmic breakdowns.

In June of last year, frontman and chief creative force Caleb Shomo told Knotfest's 'Mosh Talks With Beez,' “This [new album] is just jacked. Everything is amped up to 11. I am so, so pumped. Obviously, this is what you wanna think when you’re making a record, but damn, this is the best one yet. Not even close. This is the heaviest record. This is my best work – the most proud I’ve been of these songs. It’s wild. It’s some heavy-duty shit."

He also likened the group's last record, 2018's Disease to AC/DC while the new one is more like Black Sabbath.

"It’s a lot more influenced in dark stoner rock, heavy power groove," Shomo continued. "Obviously, there’s still a lot of fast [stuff] and some punk rock and all that, but I’ve really been exploring with the stoner metal side of guitars and guitar tones and doing different tunings and lots of fuzz and chaos and layering the fuck out of my guitar tracks."

Listen to "Devastation" at the bottom of the page and read the lyrics directly below. More details about new Beartooth material is expected to be coming in the near future.

Beartooth, "Devastation" Lyrics

Cathartic, lethargic

I’m sealed inside these walls Ecstatic, emphatic

I’ve finally got it all Feeding like a parasite

Visions from the other side

Hoping for another try

Explaining why I die There’s something in the water

It washed away my pain

I lost all of my power

There’s nothing left to gain

It’s the energy fading away from me

Belittled Entangled

There’s nothing I can do

Berated, uutdated

I’ll never be renewed

Overrated, out of time

Never gaining peace of mind Caught without an alibi

Explaining why I die

I’ll end the same

Let time explain I’m such a waste

You will feel my pain

Devastation will reign

Beartooth, "Devastation"