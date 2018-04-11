Beartooth Guitarist Taylor Lumley Exits the Band

Beartooth will be down one familiar face when they return to the road. Guitarist Taylor Lumley has announced his exit from the band in a brief statement via his social media.

The guitarist chalked it up to focusing more "on my life and my art," adding that his split was amicable and that he loved the band and crew. It also appears that Lumley left the door slightly ajar for his return, stating at the end of his post, "I'll be back?" His tweet on the matter may be seen below.

The band offered their own statement on the matter, which can be read below:

"Lumley had the second longest tenure in Beartooth, joining in 2013 not long after singer Caleb Shomo founded the band. He was around for the support of 2014's Disgusting album and received credits on 2016's Aggressive release."

While a replacement for Lumley has not been announced, Beartooth have some time to work it out as they aren't scheduled to return to the road until July when they'll jump on the Vans Warped Tour for a trio of dates.

