Tour Beastie Boy Ad-Rock's Old $1 Million Manhattan Home

Adam Keefe Horovitz aka Ad-Rock used to live in this home that's back on the market in Lower Manhattan with his wife. Take a tour of Beastie Boy Ad-Rock's former $1 million West Village home.

When Ad-Rock was only 16, he joined the Beastie Boys in 1982 when replace guitarist John Berry. They released their debut album in 1986, Licensed to Ill and that album has since gone 10x platinum (diamond) and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012.

The legendary musician dated Molly Ringwald in the late 80s and then moved to this apartment in the early 90s with his wife at the time, actress lone Skye, according to the New York Post until they separated. The Beastie Boy's former home in was built in 1910 and is now back on the market for just over $1 million.

