Which is the better Beastie Boys album - Licensed to Ill or Paul's Boutique? Both are groundbreaking records in their own right, and this week they go head-to-head as part of Chuck's Fight Club on the Loudwire Nights radio show.

In late 1986, three bratty but brilliant punk-inspired kids took a stab at the burgeoning style of rock, sampling some of rock's greatest hooks and delivering a hugely successful and memorable album in Licensed to Ill. In fact, it became the first ever rap album to hit No. 1. But what does rap have to do with rock? Did you catch the Black Sabbath, Led Zeppelin, Clash and AC/DC samples or pick up that Kerry King is rocking guitar on "No Sleep 'Til Brooklyn"? Songs such as "Fight for Your Right," "Brass Monkey" and "Paul Revere" were also picked up in the rock world.

But what about Paul's Boutique? Beastie Boys knew they couldn't replicate the success of LIcensed to Ill, so they went another direction leaning more heavily on '70s disco, funk and rock for inspiration. Good time jams "Hey Ladies" and "Shake Your Rump" led the way, while "Egg Man," "High Plains Drifter" and "Shadrach" are among the standout deeper cuts. More of a head scratcher at the time of its release, Paul's Boutique has aged well as a critical favorite that found its audience over time.

So which one gets your vote? Well, first of all, host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the battle on Momday's Loudwire Nights airing. A supporting argument for Licensed to Ill will arrive at 8PM on Tuesday's show. Wednesday at 8PM is dedicated to Paul's Boutique.

So register your votes, then tune in Friday to see how it turned out.

