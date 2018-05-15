Beastie Boys Reveal Release Details for Forthcoming Memoir

Beastie Boys have maintained a low profile since the death of Adam Yauch in 2012, but fans of the trio will soon have a chance to dig into their history with the release of the "Beastie Boys Book." The band inked a deal in 2015 to write their memoir, and they've done that and much more with the massive page-turner.

The "Beastie Boys Book" comes in at 592 pages and is filled not only with plenty of history on the band, but also a cookbook from chef Roy Choi, a graphic novel, a map of Beastie Boys' New York, mixtape playlists and contributions from a wealth of guest contributors including Spike Jonze, Wes Anderson and Amy Poehler.

Surviving members Adam "Ad-Rock" Horovitz and Michael "Mike D" Diamond share some of their stories for the first time. In a synopsis of the book, it reads: "[The pair] offer revealing and very funny accounts of their transition from teenage punks to budding rappers; their early collaboration with Russell Simmons and Rick Rubin; the almost impossible-to-fathom overnight success of their debut studio album Licensed to Ill; that album’s messy fallout; their break with Def Jam, move to Los Angeles, and rebirth as musicians and social activists, with the genre-defying masterpiece Paul’s Boutique. For more than twenty years, this band has had a wide-ranging and lasting influence on popular culture."

The book retails for $49.99 and will be released on Oct. 30. Get more pre-order details here.