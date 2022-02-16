We Finally Know What the 2022 ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Movie Is About

The long-anticipated new Beavis and Butt-Head movie slated for 2022 finally has a title — Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe — as revealed during the ViacomCBS Investors Event which detailed long and short-term timelines for many exciting Paramount+ happenings.

In tandem with the movie announcement, which included a plot synopsis, was news (via Deadline) that the two-season order of the Beavis and Butt-Head TV show that was originally destined to air on Comedy Central has changed, with a new season set to be featured as part of the Paramount+ SVOD (subscription video on demand) service.

The synopsis of the forthcoming movie reads, "In perhaps the dumbest space movie ever made, Beavis and Butt-Head are sentenced to Space Camp by a 'creative' judge in 1998. Their obsession with a docking simulator (huh huh) leads to a trip on the Space Shuttle, with predictably disastrous results. After going through a black hole, they reemerge in our time, where they look for love, misuse iPhones, and are hunted by the Deep State. Spoiler: They don’t score."

With the timeline shift to the present day, the crass, namesake stars of the animated film are featured as middle-aged adults, rather than the snotty teens the world has always known them as and a preview sketch of the two all grown up can be seen below.

Adding to this excitement, more than 200 remastered episodes of the original series will also be available through Paramount+.

There are still no firm release dates for either the follow-up to 1996's Beavis and Butt-Head Do America flick or the forthcoming TV season, but both appear to be on track to come out this summer, with the movie coming in July followed by new episodes, as ViacomCBS aims to maximize its IP in an increasingly competitive streaming market.

Hit adult animated show South Park will also move all TV episodes, movies and made-for-streaming films to Paramount+ worldwide in 2025 with Season 27 arriving one year earlier on that platform.

"South Park and Beavis and Butt-Head are two of the most successful and widely known adult animation IP in the history of the genre, and I am thrilled that Paramount+ will be their exclusive new SVOD home,” said Chris McCarthy, chief content officer of unscripted entertainment and adult animation for Paramount+. "By expanding the universe of these franchises, we are unlocking significant value within ViacomCBS’ treasure chest of IP, and this is just the beginning."