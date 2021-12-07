It's hard to imagine Ben Affleck shopping for T-shirts on Bridge Nine Records' web store. Yet somehow the actor ended up in a logo tee for Massachusetts straight-edge hardcore icons and B9 alums Have Heart last week while out in Los Angeles with Jennifer Lopez.

Lopez is the singer and actress who this year rekindled her romance with Affleck after the celebrity pair first dated in the early 2000s. But now that they're back together, do you think Affleck — the Armageddon and Batman actor raised in Massachusetts — plays straight edge anthems such as Have Heart's "Watch Me Rise" and "Life Is Hard Enough" when he's in the car with her?

Sure, Affleck may have partially hid the tee's graphic with an open flannel shirt and jacket, but that doesn't mean he has any less heart, does it? (See more photos of the T-shirt down near the bottom of this post.)

Interestingly, Affleck was already seen wearing a Bridge Nine Records T-shirt at one point last year, according to Lambgoat, so it seems he must have some knowledge of the New England hardcore label. Bridge Nine launched in 1995, just two years before Affleck and fellow actor-writer Matt Damon's breakout film Good Will Hunting emerged, as Metal Injection noted.

The New Bedford-based Have Heart performed together from 2002 to 2009, releasing two studio albums and a handful of EPs in that time. Most Have Heart members went on to form the band Free; they reunited under the Have Heart name for a group of shows in 2019.

If you're interested in wearing the same T-shirt as Affleck, the classic Have Heart "Boston Straight Edge Eagle" heather gray tee remains available for purchase online at b9store.com.

Ben Affleck Wears Have Heart T-Shirt While Out With Jennifer Lopez - Dec. 4, 2021

