Good Charlotte’s Benji Madden + Cameron Diaz Welcome Baby Girl

The new year is already off to a great start for Good Charlotte's Benji Madden, who just welcomed a baby girl with his wife, actress Cameron Diaz.

"Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family," Diaz and Madden shared in a post on her Instagram.

There are no photos of baby Raddix, however, as the couple wish to safeguard their new bundle of joy's privacy. "While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy," the new parents continued. "So we won't be posting pictures or sharing anymore details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!"

According to People, Madden and Diaz keep their marriage with each other very private. They married back in 2015 in their home in Beverly Hills, Calif., and this newest member of the Madden family is their first child.