Poll: What’s the Best Album by Slipknot + Stone Sour? – Vote Now

Both bands formed in the '90s in Des Moines, Iowa. Corey Taylor founded Stone Sour several years before he joined Slipknot, and Jim Root was actually a member of Stone Sour before joining Slipknot too. However, Slipknot's career picked up first, as their self-titled major label debut album came out in '99 and Stone Sour's wasn't released until 2002. By then, Slipknot had already put out their sophomore album Iowa, which is often still regarded as one of the heaviest metal records of all time.

Throughout the 2000s and 2010s, Taylor and Root juggled writing, recording and touring with both bands, though Root left Stone Sour in 2014 and was replaced by Christian Martucci.

Stone Sour's last album Hydrograd came out in 2017. The band is currently on hiatus, and it's unclear whether they'll be reuniting at any point. Slipknot dropped their most recent record The End, So Far in 2022, and don't plan on stopping anytime soon. Between both groups, there are 13 albums to choose from.

