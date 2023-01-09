Poll: What’s the Best Black Sabbath Album? – Vote Now

Black Sabbath are often credited as the innovators of heavy metal, and have a total of 19 studio albums under their belt. But which of their records is the best? That's what we want to know during this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.

You'll have until Friday at 12N ET to cast your votes. We’ll then play the three tracks from the album with the most votes during Loudwire Nights' Album of the Week block to start the following Monday's show!

Black Sabbath's legacy is incredibly important to both the rock and metal genres, as their 1970 self-titled debut album is frequently regarded as the very first heavy metal record. The group followed it up with another album later that year, Paranoid, which was quite a bit more commercially successful as it featured several of the band's biggest hits. Master of Reality came out in 1971, and was the highest-charting album of their first tenure with Ozzy Osbourne as frontman.

Five albums later and Black Sabbath fired Osbourne, recruiting Ronnie James Dio of Rainbow as their new vocalist. This era of the band consisted of 1980's Heaven and Hell and 1981's Mob Rules, then Dio left and Deep Purple's Ian Gillan joined on the mic for 1983's Born Again. Seventh Star (1986) was their only record with Glenn Hughes on vocals, and then Tony Martin joined as their singer for The Eternal Idol, Headless Cross and Tyr before Dio returned for 1992's Dehumanizer.

Martin then returned for Cross Purposes (1994) and Forbidden, before Osbourne finally came back to finish out the band's career with 2013's 13, which was their only record to reach No. 1 in the U.S.

It's a lot to keep track of, we know, but head below to vote for your Black Sabbath album, then tune into Loudwire Nights next Monday at 7PM ET to find out which record prevailed. During tonight's show, you'll get to find out which Beastie Boys album was voted the best, and hear three songs from the winner.

