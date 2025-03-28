Round 3! Vote for the Best Dad Rock Band of All Time

Round 3 of Loudwire's March Dadness tournament is officially underway and you can vote now for the Best Dad Rock Band of All Time!

Across eight incredible matchups spanning four generations of dad rock, the votes were collected to determine who advances to the next stage.

Learn more about the tournament and start voting below!

What Is Dad Rock?

If you thought dad rock was just Van Halen, AC/DC and Led Zeppelin... well, you're not wrong. But you're only partially right! What if we told you Bring Me the Horizon, technically, are dad rock for Gen Z.

Ultimately, dad rock encompasses bands that a generation loved during their teenage years while also rising in popularity. Since these generations are often comprised of 15 or so years, each crop of dad rock bands can start in one decade and end part way through another.

The Four Divisions

We've got a total of 32 bands occupying four generational divisions — Boomers, Gen X, Millennials and Gen Z. That's eight bands per generation because dad rock spans dads of all ages.

We're down to just eight contestants with four remaining representatives for each generation of dad rock.

March Dadness Tournament — Rounds + Voting

Loudwire's March Dadness tournament will feature a total of five rounds. Only three rounds remain and the winners of Round 3 will advance to the Final Four.

Round 3: March 28-30

Final Four: March 31-April 3

Championship: April 4-7

Cast your votes for the Best Dad Rock Band of All Time in four head-to-head matchups in each division, directly below.

You can vote once per hour now through March 30 at 11:59PM ET.

The winners of each round will be revealed the day after votes close and a new round of voting will begin.

In the end, you will help crown The Best Dad Rock Band of All Time!

BOOMER DIVISION - VOTE

GEN X DIVISION - VOTE

MILLENNIAL DIVISION - VOTE

GEN Z DIVISION - VOTE

Thanks for Voting

Thanks for voting in the third round of Loudwire's March Dadness tournament!

Check back on March 31 to see who will advance to the Final Four, where you can vote in two more matchups in the four-way generational showdown.

