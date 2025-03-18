Vote for the Best Dad Rock Band of All Time in Loudwire's March Dadness tournament!

What Is Dad Rock?

If you thought dad rock was just Van Halen, AC/DC and Led Zeppelin... well, you're not wrong. But you're only partially right! What if we told you Bring Me the Horizon, technically, are dad rock for Gen Z.

Ultimately, dad rock encompasses bands that a generation loved during their teenage years while also rising in popularity. Since these generations are often comprised of 15 or so years, each crop of dad rock bands can start in one decade and end part way through another.

The Four Divisions

We've got a total of 32 bands occupying four generational divisions — Boomers, Gen X, Millennials and Gen Z. That's eight bands per generation because dad rock spans dads of all ages.

March Dadness Tournament — Rounds + Voting

Loudwire March Dadness tournament will feature a total of five rounds:

Round 1: March 18-23

Round 2: March 24-27

Round 3: March 28-30

Final Four: March 31-April 3

Championship: April 4-7

dad rock 32 team bracket tournament Loudwire loading...

Cast your votes for the Best Dad Rock Band of All Time in four head-to-head matchups in each division, directly below.

You can vote once per hour now through March 23 at 11:59PM ET.

The winners of each round will be revealed the day after votes close and a new round of voting will begin.

In the end, you will help crown The Best Dad Rock Band of All Time!

BOOMER DIVISION - VOTE

dad rock bracket tournament Loudwire loading...

Photo Credit: Evening Standard, Stringer/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Michael Ochs Archive, Getty Images / David Redfern, Getty Images

Photo Credit: Hulton Archive, Getty Images / Gijsbert Hankeroot, Rederns/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Michael Putland, Getty Images / Jack Robinson, Hulton Archive/Getty Images

GEN X DIVISION - VOTE

dad rock bracket tournament Loudwire loading...

Photo Credit: Chris Walter/WireImage, Getty Images / Koh Hasebe / Shinko Music, Getty Images

Photo Credit: Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage, Getty Images / Michael Ochs Archives, Getty Images

Photo Credit: Ebet Roberts, Getty Images / Richard E. Aaron, Redferns / Getty Images

Photo Credit: Fin Costello, Redferns/Getty Images / Paul Natkin, Archive Photos/Getty Images

Get our free mobile app

MILLENNIAL DIVISION - VOTE

dad rock bracket tournament Loudwire loading...

Photo Credit: Frank Micelotta, Getty Images / Frank Micelotta, Getty Images

Photo Credit: J. Shearer, WireImage/Getty Images / YouTube: Creed

Photo Credit: Scott Gries, Getty Images / Kevin Winter, Getty Images

Photo Credit: YouTube: Limp Bizkit / YouTube: Nickelback

GEN Z DIVISION - VOTE

dad rock bracket tournament Loudwire loading...

Photo Credit: Kevin Winter, Getty Images / Simone Joyner, Stringer/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Mark Metcalfe, Stringer/Getty Images / Isaac Brekken, Stringer/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Santiago Bluguermann, Stringer/Getty Images / Jason Oxenham, Stringer/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Gina Wetzler, Getty Images/Redferns / Kevin RC Wilson, Loudwire

Thanks for Voting

Thanks for voting in the first round of Loudwire's March Dadness tournament!

Check back on March 24 to see who will advance to Round 2, where you can vote in eight more matchups.

The 'Big 4' of Boomer Dad Rock Bands For kids of the '60s and early '70s, these bands led them through their teen years and stand the test of time as true icons! Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

The 'Big 4' Bands of Gen X Dad Rock If there were four bands to represent the Dad Rock of Generation X, it would be these. Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner

The 'Big 4' Bands of Millennial Dad Rock Every generation has their own version of dad rock. Here, we look at the 'Big 4' of millennial dad rock.

Millennials are those born between 1981 and 1996, so that's a lot of musical ground to cover from their teen years! Gallery Credit: Joe DiVita

Follow Loudwire on YouTube.