March Dadness – Vote for the Best Dad Rock Band of All Time (Round 1)
Vote for the Best Dad Rock Band of All Time in Loudwire's March Dadness tournament!
What Is Dad Rock?
If you thought dad rock was just Van Halen, AC/DC and Led Zeppelin... well, you're not wrong. But you're only partially right! What if we told you Bring Me the Horizon, technically, are dad rock for Gen Z.
Ultimately, dad rock encompasses bands that a generation loved during their teenage years while also rising in popularity. Since these generations are often comprised of 15 or so years, each crop of dad rock bands can start in one decade and end part way through another.
The Four Divisions
We've got a total of 32 bands occupying four generational divisions — Boomers, Gen X, Millennials and Gen Z. That's eight bands per generation because dad rock spans dads of all ages.
March Dadness Tournament — Rounds + Voting
Loudwire March Dadness tournament will feature a total of five rounds:
- Round 1: March 18-23
- Round 2: March 24-27
- Round 3: March 28-30
- Final Four: March 31-April 3
- Championship: April 4-7
Cast your votes for the Best Dad Rock Band of All Time in four head-to-head matchups in each division, directly below.
You can vote once per hour now through March 23 at 11:59PM ET.
The winners of each round will be revealed the day after votes close and a new round of voting will begin.
In the end, you will help crown The Best Dad Rock Band of All Time!
BOOMER DIVISION - VOTE
Photo Credit: Evening Standard, Stringer/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Photo Credit: Michael Ochs Archive, Getty Images / David Redfern, Getty Images
Photo Credit: Hulton Archive, Getty Images / Gijsbert Hankeroot, Rederns/Getty Images
Photo Credit: Michael Putland, Getty Images / Jack Robinson, Hulton Archive/Getty Images
GEN X DIVISION - VOTE
Photo Credit: Chris Walter/WireImage, Getty Images / Koh Hasebe / Shinko Music, Getty Images
Photo Credit: Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage, Getty Images / Michael Ochs Archives, Getty Images
Photo Credit: Ebet Roberts, Getty Images / Richard E. Aaron, Redferns / Getty Images
Photo Credit: Fin Costello, Redferns/Getty Images / Paul Natkin, Archive Photos/Getty Images
MILLENNIAL DIVISION - VOTE
Photo Credit: Frank Micelotta, Getty Images / Frank Micelotta, Getty Images
Photo Credit: J. Shearer, WireImage/Getty Images / YouTube: Creed
Photo Credit: Scott Gries, Getty Images / Kevin Winter, Getty Images
Photo Credit: YouTube: Limp Bizkit / YouTube: Nickelback
GEN Z DIVISION - VOTE
Photo Credit: Kevin Winter, Getty Images / Simone Joyner, Stringer/Getty Images
Photo Credit: Mark Metcalfe, Stringer/Getty Images / Isaac Brekken, Stringer/Getty Images
Photo Credit: Santiago Bluguermann, Stringer/Getty Images / Jason Oxenham, Stringer/Getty Images
Photo Credit: Gina Wetzler, Getty Images/Redferns / Kevin RC Wilson, Loudwire
Thanks for Voting
Thanks for voting in the first round of Loudwire's March Dadness tournament!
Check back on March 24 to see who will advance to Round 2, where you can vote in eight more matchups.
The 'Big 4' of Boomer Dad Rock Bands
Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire
The 'Big 4' Bands of Gen X Dad Rock
Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner
The 'Big 4' Bands of Millennial Dad Rock
Gallery Credit: Joe DiVita