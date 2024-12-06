The 27 Best Death Metal Albums of 2024

Here are the best death metal albums of 2024.

So far, the 2020s overall have been one of the most remarkable periods in death metal history.

While some of the genre's originators are still operating at a high level, the vibrancy and continued success of this type of brutal music has always hinged on the youth. From the tech-death explosion of the mid-2000s, all the Incantation clones of the 2010s and the current wave of old school-minded knuckle draggers, movements and trends have kept this whole thing thriving.

And as we progress further into the 21st century, the hybridization of styles continues to be a tool for reinvention. There's Civerous and Spectral Voice, melding cold elements of funeral doom and death-doom with their bludgeoning style, Tzompantli and Nile's cultural touches, the absurd speed of Vitriol, the psychedelic styling of Blood Incantation and Gigan, Dark Tranquillity's ever-melodic splendor... it just doesn't stop.

Oh, and there's Mikael Akerfeldt's triumphant return to growling on new Opeth music. Even if you're a dual-blotter maniac playing Death Metal Bingo, that still probably wasn't on your card for 2024.

There's no use teasing you any further because there's a lot of business to tend to as we take a closer look at what made these 27 albums the best death metal offerings of the year.

