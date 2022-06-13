Poll: What’s the Best Red Hot Chili Peppers Album? – Vote Now

From their funky melodies to the gibberish Anthony Kiedis chants in some of their songs, Red Hot Chili Peppers are one of the most unique bands in rock 'n' roll. They've dropped a total of 12 albums throughout their career so far, but which is the best? That's what we want to hear from you in this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.

You'll have until Friday at 12N ET to cast your votes. We’ll then play the three tracks from the album with the most votes during Loudwire Nights' Album of the Week block to start the following Monday's show!

The Chili Peppers went through a lot during their first decade as a band. Their debut album The Red Hot Chili Peppers was released in 1984, and their two subsequent records Freaky Styley and The Uplift Mofo Party Plan were plagued by some of the members' serious battles with drug addiction — one that founding guitarist Hillel Slovak tragically succumbed to in 1988.

Kiedis had been in and out of rehab around this time, but the band straightened out and rounded out their lineup just in time to start working on Mother's Milk, which came out in '89 and was their highest-charting album, peaking at No. 52 on the Billboard 200. This streak of commercial success continued with 1991's Blood Sugar Sex Magik, which reached No. 3.

Their next couple of records landed in the Top 5 of the chart as well, and then 2006's Stadium Arcadium became their first to reach the very top. Since then, I'm With You and The Getaway both peaked at No. 2, and 2022's Unlimited Love debuted at No. 1. It also marked the return of John Frusciante on the guitar, who left in 2009 and had been replaced by Josh Klinghoffer.

RHCP's North American tour in support of Unlimited Love kicks off July 23 in Denver, Colo. You can buy tickets here, and in the meantime, head below to vote for your favorite album, then tune into Loudwire Nights next Monday at 7PM ET to find out which record prevailed. During tonight's show, you'll get to find out which AC/DC album was voted the best, and hear three songs from the winner.

Loudwire Nights with Toni Gonzalez airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.