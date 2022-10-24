Poll: What’s the Best Rob Zombie/White Zombie Album? – Vote Now

Rob Zombie has had quite a successful career as a solo artist, but he also released a handful of albums with White Zombie. So during this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll, we want to know which album you think is the best out of both his solo discography and White Zombie's.

Zombie has been releasing albums on his own since 1998, but first, he rose to prominence as the frontman for White Zombie, which he formed in 1985 with Sean Yseult. The moniker was inspired by the 1932 horror movie of the same name. After releasing several EPs, their debut full-length album Soul-Crusher came out in 1987, and they earned the label "noise rock."

Soul-Crusher was a relatively underground release in terms of success. Its follow-up, 1989's Make Them Die Slowly, saw the band transition more toward a heavy metal sound, and their third effort, La Sexorcisto: Devil Music Volume One, was when they really began to see commercial success.

White Zombie only stayed together for one more album, 1995's Astro-Creep: 2000, before they disbanded in 1998. That same year was when Zombie went solo with his debut release Hellbilly Deluxe. Since then, the rocker has put another six albums, which all reached the Top 10 in the U.S., and maintained a career as a filmmaker.

