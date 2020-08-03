Even in extreme metal, the irresistible charm of some vintage rock 'n' roll is too tempting to resist, at least for some. For so many, it's revisiting their personal roots as a musician, and playing the music that inspired them from their earliest days. Here, we dug up the 9 Best Rock Bands Started by Death Metal Musicians.

It should come as no shock that this list is mostly dominated by Swedish musicians. Even when looking back at the earliest albums from pioneers such as Entombed, Dismember and Grave, there was always a sense of rock, either in the riffing or the overall songwriting. The death 'n' roll style was developed by these same bands, too. Hey, a good hook is a good hook, even within the confines of extreme music.

There's also a thriving rock scene in Sweden where glam has never really gone out of style — a trait that remains the envy of less savvy rock fashion cultures elsewhere 'round the world.... or at least this writer sees it that way.

It wasn't all Swedes flipping the switch from death metal to red-lined rock, as you'll see below.