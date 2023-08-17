Here are the 10 best U.K. hardcore bands right now, chosen by Creak's Jack Dunn.

The band is one of the ascendents among the current scene, having released the biting Bitter Picture EP in 2020, with eyes on their debut full length, Death Perception.

Creak create separation from the crowded modern hardcore scene with their own blend of bruising, breakdown-intensive hardcore, the noisiest early metalcore and nu-metal. It's a corrosive sound that goes from bludgeoning to batshit in a blink

"The album overall focuses on dealing with family illness and trauma, and for me personally my internal struggle in a lot of those situations," begins Dunn, specifying, "Feeling guilty about my own emotions, and going over things in a circle in my own head, trying to get to a point where I can try to become comfortable with them. The album was a way for me to get a lot of that negativity out."

Get a taste of Death Perception by watching the music video for "Restless Dreams" below and view Dunn's picks for the 10 best U.K. hardcore bands right now further down the page.

Creak, "Restless Dreams" Music Video