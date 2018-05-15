In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from May 15, 2018:

- It's almost done, Disturbed fans! The band posted a photo from a celebratory dinner where it was revealed that tracking has been completed on their upcoming disc. There are still some other loose ends left to be finished, but official word on the details of their next album should be coming soon.

- I Prevail are digging into Lifelines album for one final single and video. Check out the humorous clip for "Rise" in which the guys get their comeuppance at an arcade right here.

- GWAR will be touring in July with a brief run through the Midwest. Dates start July 11 in Fort Wayne, Ind. and end just over a week later on July 20 in Asheville, N.C. See their stops and get more info here.

- Cauldron are on their way back, having just announced a Sept. 7 street date for their New Gods album. “We have always prioritized songwriting above anything else. For me personally, I have always felt more confident writing than as a 'musician' and for the first time I think we have found the production that best suits our songs,” says singer Jason Decay. "It is dark, it’s heavy and it has a very melodic sense of AOR. Most importantly, it still sounds very Cauldron. I’m pretty sure people who were into In Ruin will like this one just as much if not more!”

- 3 Years Hollow have released a new lyric video for "You and I." Singer Jose Urquiza says, "For us, ‘You and I’ was more or less a Thank You to our fans that have supported us over the years. This band has a new attitude and our past experiences have become the writing fuel for a new album that will break all the previous molds of what 3YH was. The break we took the last few years was much needed but we're incredibly excited to be writing together again.” Watch the clip here.

- To coincide with their tour with Combichrist which starts on Friday (May 18), Death Valley High have released a new lyric video for their song "Play Dead." Check out the clip here. The dates for the tour can be found here and the band is working on music for a new EP expected later this year.

- You are not seeing double ... or triple. But Boundaries may make you do a double take with their new video for "Sanctum of Suffering." The song comes from their Spring Demonstration EP, which is a teaser for their upcoming full-length album expected later this year. Check out the clip from the hardcore metal upstarts here.