VOTE: Better Co-Headliner – Alice Cooper vs. Judas Priest

Which is the better co-headliner? This fall, we've got a great tour pairing with Alice Cooper and Judas Priest hitting the stage together, but in this week's Chuck's Fight Club for Loudwire Nights we're asking which of these Rock Hall icons you prefer more.

As stated, Alice Cooper is a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee. The shock rock pioneer went in during a 2011 ceremony. His career includes 30 studio albums between his band and solo work. Hits include "I'm Eighteen," "School's Out," "No More Mr. Nice Guy," "Only Women Bleed," "You and Me," "Poison" and "Hey Stoopid" among others.

Judas Priest, meanwhile, are one of metal's most iconic bands. With 19 studio albums under their belt, the band has amassed some of the genre's biggest songs. "Living After Midnight," "Breaking the Law," "Heading Out to the Highway," "You've Got Another Thing Coming," "Turbo Lover" and more recently "Lightning Strike" and "Panic Attack" have kept the band relevant. Plus, like Cooper, they are known for their theatric live shows.

There really is no wrong answer here as both acts are Rock Hall icons for a reason. But we're still seeking out your preference. As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, the challenge will be introduced during Monday's Loudwire Nights show in the 8PM hour. Individual arguments will be made for both acts during Tuesday and Wednesday's shows while you continue to vote using the voting tool at the bottom of this page. Then on Friday, your rankings will be tallied and the winning act will be featured in a rock block during the 8PM hour of Loudwire Nights.

Just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app. Tickets are now on sale for the Judas Priest / Alice Cooper co-headline run.