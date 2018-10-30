Between the Buried and Me Announce 2019 Tour With Tesseract + Astronoid
Between the Buried and Me have just announced a month-long U.S. tour with Tesseract and Astronoid. The Automata II tour dates will begin in February 2019 and last until March.
BTBAM had a hell of year in 2018, releasing two critically acclaimed albums to create one super concept record, Automata. Tesseract also unveiled a new record in 2018, Sonder, which was also praised by fans and the metal press alike.
Astronoid’s most recent album, Air, hit fans back in 2016, but they’re still reaping the benefits today. Since the dream thrash album’s release, Astronoid have gone on the road with bands like Ghost, Periphery, Animals as Leaders and Zeal & Ardor.
Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, Nov. 2 at 10AM local time. See the full run of shows below.
Between the Buried and Me, Tesseract + Astronoid 2019 U.S. Tour Dates:
Feb. 8 - Athens, Ga. @ 40 Watt Club
Feb. 9 - Winston Salem, N.C. @ The Ramkat
Feb. 10 - Louisville, Ky. @ Diamond Pub Concert Hall
Feb. 12 - Wilmington, Del. @ The Queen
Feb. 13 - Lancaster, Pa. @ Chameleon Club
Feb. 14 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ Asbury Lanes
Feb. 15 - Portland, Maine @ Port City Music Hall
Feb. 16 - Hampton, N.H. @ Wally’s
Feb. 17 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Anthology
Feb. 19 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora
Feb. 20 - Lansing, Mich. @ The Loft
Feb. 21 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Feb. 22 - Iowa City, Iowa @ Wooly’s
Feb. 23 - Omaha, Neb. @ Slowdown
Feb. 24 - Boulder, Colo. @ Fox Theater
Feb. 26 - Reno, Nev. @ Cargo
Feb. 27 - Fresno, Calif. @ Strummers
March 1 - Pomona, Calif. @ The Glasshouse
March 2 - Tucson, Ariz. @ The Rock
March 4 - Odessa, Texas @ Dos Amigos
March 5 - Corpus Christi, Texas @ House of Rock
March 7 - New Orleans, La. @ House of Blues
March 8 - Pensacola, Fla. @ Vinyl
March 9 - Greenville, S.C. @ The Firmament
