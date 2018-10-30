Between the Buried and Me have just announced a month-long U.S. tour with Tesseract and Astronoid. The Automata II tour dates will begin in February 2019 and last until March.

BTBAM had a hell of year in 2018, releasing two critically acclaimed albums to create one super concept record, Automata. Tesseract also unveiled a new record in 2018, Sonder, which was also praised by fans and the metal press alike.

Astronoid’s most recent album, Air, hit fans back in 2016, but they’re still reaping the benefits today. Since the dream thrash album’s release, Astronoid have gone on the road with bands like Ghost, Periphery, Animals as Leaders and Zeal & Ardor.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, Nov. 2 at 10AM local time. See the full run of shows below.

Between the Buried and Me, Tesseract + Astronoid 2019 U.S. Tour Dates:

Feb. 8 - Athens, Ga. @ 40 Watt Club

Feb. 9 - Winston Salem, N.C. @ The Ramkat

Feb. 10 - Louisville, Ky. @ Diamond Pub Concert Hall

Feb. 12 - Wilmington, Del. @ The Queen

Feb. 13 - Lancaster, Pa. @ Chameleon Club

Feb. 14 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ Asbury Lanes

Feb. 15 - Portland, Maine @ Port City Music Hall

Feb. 16 - Hampton, N.H. @ Wally’s

Feb. 17 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Anthology

Feb. 19 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora

Feb. 20 - Lansing, Mich. @ The Loft

Feb. 21 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Turner Hall Ballroom

Feb. 22 - Iowa City, Iowa @ Wooly’s

Feb. 23 - Omaha, Neb. @ Slowdown

Feb. 24 - Boulder, Colo. @ Fox Theater

Feb. 26 - Reno, Nev. @ Cargo

Feb. 27 - Fresno, Calif. @ Strummers

March 1 - Pomona, Calif. @ The Glasshouse

March 2 - Tucson, Ariz. @ The Rock

March 4 - Odessa, Texas @ Dos Amigos

March 5 - Corpus Christi, Texas @ House of Rock

March 7 - New Orleans, La. @ House of Blues

March 8 - Pensacola, Fla. @ Vinyl

March 9 - Greenville, S.C. @ The Firmament

