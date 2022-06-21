Spiritbox’s Courtney LaPlante Responds to New Beyonce Song

Spiritbox lead vocalist Courtney LaPlante is undoubtedly a big Beyonce fan, going by the metalcore musician's effusive Twitter reaction to the pop singer, actress and cultural figurehead's new dance single "Break My Soul" after it emerged on Monday (June 20).

And LaPlante's fandom seemingly goes beyond the surface. Because in the house music-indebted new Beyonce tune, the lyrics' narrator attempts to overcome the drudgery of everyday work life. Indeed, the former Destiny's Child member sings, "I just quit my job / I'm gonna find new drive / Damn, they work me so damn hard."

In her tweets this week, LaPlante suggests she agrees.

"NEW BEYONCE AHHHHHHHH," the Spiritbox vocalist jokingly tweeted Tuesday (June 21). In a follow-up, she added, "I hereby quit my job as she tells me to in this song thank you for all the support but I quit." (Editor's note: LaPlante is clearly joking and not leaving Spiritbox.)

It's been a good run. Spiritbox's Eternal Blue was Loudwire's 2021 Album of the Year, not to mention a favorite debut of that year. It features the songs "Holy Roller," "Constance," "Circle With Me, "Secret Garden" and "Hurt You." Spiritbox also made Loudwire's 2021 Best Metal Songs and Best Metal Albums lists. See Spiritbox tour dates here.

Hear the Beyonce song and read its lyrics under LaPlante's tweets.

Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante Reacts to New Beyonce - June 21, 2022

