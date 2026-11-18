"It's all driven by our passion for music, as lame as that sounds, it really is true."

On Tuesday (Nov. 17), Ian Thornley joined Loudwire Nights and reflected on the longevity of Big Wreck's music as he also celebrated the recent 25th anniversary reissue of The Pleasure and the Greed.

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Listen to the full conversation in the player near the end of this article.

"I always knew that this is it," Thornley told Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong about dedicating his life to music.

"By hook or by crook, this is what I got and this is my lot in life. How long it's going to last, I don't know. I probably would have said if I'm going to be 50, I'm probably doing music for movies or TV or something like that or just producing other bands because our band was so wildly successful that I can't record another record — that's probably what we thought. We're going to be so big that we get to kind of choose our own destiny, buy a couple islands and some boats and planes and all that stuff."

Thornley said clearly things didn't turn out the way he may have dreamt, but he wasn't complaining.

"The fact that I still get to do it and be in a studio and be inspired and excited — I'm the first one here and the last one to leave and it's always been that way, always will be that way. It's just my favorite thing in the world."

As Big Wreck continue to celebrate their most recent studio album, 2025's The Rest of the Story, while touring with Alter Bridge and Tim Montana, Thornley was also happy to dive into the 25th anniversary reissue of the band's second studio album, The Pleasure and the Greed.

He was open about how the original production of the album was always a sore point for the band (and fans) and for quite a long time, he's wanted to fix it.

Fortunately, Big Wreck's longtime engineer and producer Eric Ratz was chomping at the bit to help Thornley fix it.

"After a long day of tracking or whatever, Ratz and I would sit here and he'd be like, 'Man, I'd love to get a crack at that,' because he would tell me the story of first hearing that record and be like, 'This doesn't sound like Big Wreck,'" Thornley recalled.

"That's how I felt, too. But he was like, 'The tunes are killer,' and I was like, 'I agree.'"

Finally getting to remix the album is something Thornley has been wanting to do, though he did say the initial idea was to re-record the entire record. Time and budgets got in the way, so as he put it, this reissue "is the next best thing."

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"We recorded to tape and then dumped that onto Pro Tools or whatever, but they'd found those master drives," he said about being able to give The Pleasure and the Greed a proper remix.

"So once we got our hand son them, Ratz couldn't wait to dig in and see what was there...having found those tracks in the shape that they were in was a godsend."

What Else Did Big Wreck's Ian Thornley Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

His long friendship with Myles Kennedy, who appeared on "Breakthrough" on the original The Pleasure and the Greed and is part of the bonus track of the same song: "We toured together in the States with the Mayfield Four when he was fronting that band and we became fast friends, [we] really established a great relationship. I learned a lot from him, as far as vocal training and maintenance. I never knew that vocal warm-ups were even a thing and I learned it from him. And it's like, well, the proof's in the pudding, man. This guy just slays every night. I was still trying to figure out why it's great tonight and it sucked last night, because I still feel the same...he actually gave me a sheet of paper of drills to run through. I started doing it and started noticing that there was more consistency."

The song "Mistake" and getting Nickelback's Chad Kroeger to do a new version of it for the reissue of The Pleasure and the Greed: "That's something we did a few months back. Nickelback's been covering that tune for many, many years ... [Chad] probably wishes that I sold it to him or something, but I had done a version, just me in my basement on a piano and it was sort of a reimagining because I always loved the tune. I love the mood of it and then I just sort of, on a whim, sent that to Chad because I knew he was a fan of the song. He was like, 'We should do this, but let's mix it up and add a bunch of different colors.' And I was like, 'Dude, I'm down.'"

Big Wreck's next album: "That's what we're in here [in the studio] doing now. I think I have two more songs to track guitars. We were kind of hoping, we've been in the studio for I think two-and-a-half weeks, we were hoping to get to vocals, but I don't know if we're going to have time. I just hope that we can finish guitars and then sometimes it's good to get the bulk of the work done and we'll go on tour, sort of get away from it and then come back to it, revisit it, where we're at. My demos are pretty flushed out, so we're just using the demo vocals and stuff as a guide and playing along to that. I'm really pleased with how stuff is turning out. It's always my favorite thing. I love playing live and everything, but getting in the studio and being able to look for magic wherever you can find it and have something be there that wasn't there at the beginning of the day, I still get quit a rush from it."

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Ian Thornley joined Loudwire Nights on Tuesday, Nov. 17; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand here, as well as on Apple and Spotify.