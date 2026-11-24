Henry Rollins was once nearly smashed by a car and it was a punk musician behind the wheel.

And somehow, Rollins still isn't fully aware of who was responsible for the near-pedestrian-versus-motor-vehicle accident.

Who Almost Ran Over Henry Rollins?

During an interview that recently aired on Loudwire Nights, Dropkick Murphys founding member and vocalist Ken Casey spoke with hosts Chuck Armstrong and Johnny Dare as part of their Rocklahoma Live series.

The interview segments highlight acts from the annual Rocklahoma festival in Pryor, Oklahoma. Dropckick Murphys were among the bands that played the second day of the festival in 2026.

Casey decided to share a story about how his car almost once came into contact with Rollins while driving down Newbury Street in Boston.

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"It's kind of a shopping street with record stores on the lower end and there's a cross street. I stopped at the stop sign and then I went to punch it across and a guy steps out in front of the car."

While Casey's vehicle didn't fully plow into Rollins, he was close enough to reach for the car.

"He put his hands on the car... He was all jacked. It was fucking Rollins. I was like, 'Holy shit, I almost ran over Henry Rollins!'"

What Happened When Ken Casey Crossed Paths With Henry Rollins

At the time, Casey wasn't in a band. The Dropkick Murphys would get their start in the Boston area in 1996.

That helped Casey escape the situation without Rollins knowing who he was.

But it's not like he hasn't run into Rollins since then. In 2001, for example, both the Rollins Band and Dropkick Murphys were on that summer's Warped Tour.

Casey admitted to never saying anything to Rollins any time he's seen him, mostly due to who was around and wanting to do it in a more private setting.

"I'm the type of guy who ... If I was in a room with five guys who are famous, I would just say hi and not say anything (else). I'd rather just talk to someone as a human."

Why Ken Casey Thought Tim Armstrong and Ian MacKaye Were Pranking Him

Later in the conversation, Casey revealed he had yet another misunderstanding with a different Washington, D.C. punk, Ian MacKaye of Minor Threat and Fugazi.

"(Dropkick Murphys) had recorded our first demo and we didn't know if we were ever going to go farther than that. And I don't even know how this word got out, but at the time I was living at my father-in-law's. It was a landline; I think it was a rotary phone. The phone rings and it's 'Hey, it's Tim Armstrong of Rancid. I'm starting a label and I'm putting out this comp called Give 'Em The Boot and I want you to be on it."

Armstrong had in fact started Hellcat Records in 1997, but Casey didn't believe the voice on the other end of the line was Armstrong.

"I was being kind of a dick because I thought I was being pranked."

Casey told Armstrong he would call him back with no intention of actually doing so. Not long after he hung up, the phone at his father-in-law's house rang a second time.

"No lie, five minutes later the phone rings again. 'Hey, this is Ian MacKaye from Fugazi. I heard you book shows.... Would you book a gymnasium show for Fugazi?'"

Casey was convinced it was the same person who had called earlier and now they were pretending to be MacKaye. He asked for the person's number and immediately called directory assistance to find out the location of the number's area code.

Casey was surprised when he was told it was for Washington, D.C., MacKaye's hometown.

"I was like, 'Fuck, it was him.' I called him right back and said 'I'm sorry I was a dick. I thought you were prank calling me.'"

The Dropkick Murphys have the distinction of being a punk band with only one remaining original member. Keep reading to see what other punk bands are on the list.

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Ken Casey joined Loudwire Nights on Tuesday, Nov. 24; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand here, as well as on Apple and Spotify.