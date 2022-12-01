Bill Clinton Shares Tribute to Christine McVie, Recalls ’92 Campaign Song

Former president Bill Clinton is among the many people paying tribute to the late Christine McVie after news of the Fleetwood Mac star's passing Nov. 30 following what's been called a "short illness."

In addition to his message of sorrow and gratitude, Clinton recalls partnering with McVie and Fleetwood Mac in 1992 after the band allowed the then-presidential hopeful usage of their 1977 megahit "Don't Stop" for his political campaign.

"I’m saddened by the passing of Christine McVie. 'Don’t Stop' was my ’92 campaign theme song - it perfectly captured the mood of a nation eager for better days," Clinton shared in a tweet. "I’m grateful to Christine & Fleetwood Mac for entrusting us with such a meaningful song. I will miss her."

In his post, Clinton also embedded a video of a "When Music Makes History" clip showcasing retro footage of himself, ex-wife Hillary and daughter Chelsea making stops at rallies across the country while the Fleetwood Mac song plays in the background.

The video notes that the use of a presidential campaign song dates back to 1800, and Clinton's choice was a keen move to win over the Boomer generation who had fond memories of the hit that climbed to the No. 3 spot on the pop charts in 1977.

When Clinton did win the presidential election, Fleetwood Mac (who had previously broken up in 1987) reunited in 1993 to play "Don't Stop" at the president's inaugural celebration. And, as the video montage recalls, Clinton kept using the song at conventions and other appearances throughout his terms, forever linking him with the band.

Clinton joins a long line of people paying homage to McVie the past couple of days, including former bandmates Mick Fleetwood and Stevie Nicks.

"Part of my heart has flown away today... I will miss everything about you Christine McVie. Memories abound... they fly to me," Fleetwood shared. While Nicks posted lyrics to Haim's song "Hallelujah" and shared, "See you on the other side my love. Don't forget me."

McVie was 79-years-old.

Fleetwood Mac at Bill Clinton's Inauguration