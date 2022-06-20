Billie Eilish Reps Underground Metal + Punk Bands on Shirt Onstage

Indie pop superstar Billie Eilish is anything but conventional and, onstage this month, she wore a shirt that was designed to invoke the appearance of a patch jacket and it featured a number of underground metal and punks groups, as well as some more premiere names such as Motorhead and Misfits.

It's not the first time Eilish, who is currently in the midst of touring in support of last year's sophomoric record Happier Than Ever, has repped heavy music with her onstage apparel. Back in 2019 she appeared in a bizarre shirt with the torso split into three designs to unite Type O Negative, Rob Zombie and Cradle of Filth in one garment.

Type O Negative guitarist Kenny Hickey even expressed outright support for Eilish, not just for representing his band on her shirt, but for her talent as a musician and entertainer as well.

Now singing praise for Eilish, it's the death-thrash mutants in Ghoul, who hail from Creepsylvania (don't tell them we told you this or they might saw off our heads, but Ghoul are really a couple of guys from gory death-grinders Impaled, along with some others, and they're from Oakland, California).

Perhaps Ghoul were tipped off or maybe they were huddled around their computer, phone, tablet or whatever other internet-equipped devices they could get their sewer-stained hands on, watching live footage of Eilish because she's a badass performer with great songs. Hey, we're not here to judge and you shouldn't be either!

The band posted two photos of Eilish onstage, showing off different angles of the patch-like shirt, on which Ghoul are featured at least twice.

Also represented are punk groups Anti Cimex, The Last Resort and others.

Beneath Ghoul's pair of Instagram posts highlighting their inclusion on the pattern on Eilish's shirt is video footage from her June 11 show at The O2 in London, where you can see more angles of the shirt design.

Billie Eilish Reps Punk + Metal on Shirt Onstage