Billy Corgan Family Member Injured in Bizarre Car Accident at His Chicago Cafe

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan has shared a scary update about a vehicular accident that injured a family member at his Madame ZuZu's tea room business in Chicago's Highland Park area.

What Happened at Madame ZuZu's?

As shared by Billy Corgan's wife, Chloe Mendel Corgan, "This afternoon at Madame Zuzu's, a car (in circumstances which remain under investigation) drove over the curb and into Madame Zuzu's, crashing through the window and sadly injuring another person - my mother Jenny; who was spending the day and lunching with my son Augustus. Thankfully he was able to leap out of the way and was not injured."

She adds, "Our family is grateful for the swift assistance of the Highland Park and Deerfield first responders. To this, Madame Zuzu's will be closed until further notice and we'll provide updates as we move forward. Thank you for your support and understanding."

About Madame ZuZu's

The Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan and Mendel were the backers of the original Madame ZuZu's in Chicago that closed after a six-year run. But in 2020, the tea shop re-opened in larger location in Highland Park, Illinois.

In addition to a breakfast and lunch menu and a wide assortment of teas, the venue has also played host to live music and open mic nights.

Loudwire sends along our best wishes for a healthy and speedy recovery for Chloe's mother and Billy's mother-in-law and a quick return to business for Madame ZuZu's.