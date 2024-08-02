Fans React to New Smashing Pumpkins Album After Not Hearing a Song Before It Came Out

What are people saying about the new Smashing Pumpkins album Aghori Mhori Mei?

It was an interesting promotional strategy for Smashing Pumpkins, who just two weeks ago announced that they would be releasing a new album, but that they had opted not to preview any of the material in advance of the release, allowing fans to experience the new record all in one sitting.

In what is very much a singles world, would this bit of strategy pay off in building the anticipation for the new album? Would it impact how listeners react to the new album as a whole? With Aghori Mhori Mei finally out, the reactions have started coming in through social media.

What Fans Are Saying About Smashing Pumpkins' Aghori Mhoir Mei

The general consensus seems to not only be positive, but with many of the band's longtime fans relaying "best album since" accolades and talking up the idea that the sound feels as fresh as the band's '90s heyday.

"Smashing Pumpkins said 'fuck singles here's a guitar driven album and it comes out in two weeks' ... AND HOLY FUCK," noted one fan remarking on the release strategy and initial response.

"Checking out the new Smashing Pumpkins album this morning and DAMN. As a long time fan since I heard those first opening notes of Gish at the college radio station, this goes back to the 90's hard," remarked one fan.

"I just finished my first listen of the new @SmashingPumpkin’s record Aghori Mhori Mei, and my initial reaction is this is the best Pumpkins album since Zeitgeist, which was underrated and misunderstood its time. Corgan, Iha, and Chamberlin all in sync here and it rules," added another.

"This is a good record. Enjoyed my first listen and will continue to check it out. Doesn't sound like a total throwback to the 90s, but there are some arena rock blasters on here. At their best, Pumpkins are arty arena rock. This fits the bill," a third fan added.

"I love the album but only heard it once.... reminds me of if alternative music had never happened and Pumpkins became a heavy metal band instead in 1991," explained another person.

"Nice flow, the band feels once again like a living-breathing organism, enjoying itself and unafraid to rock out," added another, sharing their hope for the band's revitalization.

What About the Songs?

Most the conversation centered around the album opener, "Edin," with one fan remarking, "So the Smashing Pumpkins wrote the closest thing to a Tool riff lmao - what a time to be alive." Another added, "Edin is one of the very best ever SP album opening songs." A third person noted, "Sounds like every era in SP heavy at once and yet totally new at the same time."

Other songs getting some love included "Sicarus" ("This is just a masterful song love the rights and everything just works."), "Murnau" (I got pretty stuck on that one on the second listen through. It defiantly stirs up the sound and plays the heart strings.") and "Goeth the Fall" ("This albums contender for '1979' or 'Perfect' or 'Try Try Try.').

Smashing Pumpkins in 2024

As stated, Aghori Mhori Mei is available now. The band is also out on tour with Green Day this summer. Dates and ticketing information can be found through the Smashing Pumpkins website.