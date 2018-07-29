Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan has been called more than a few things over the years, but in a pair of new social media posts, the vocalist dispels some "meme" lore while also casting a shadow of doubt on the identity of himself as well.

Corgan caught wind of a meme going around that posted photos of himself and pop star Taylor Swift that included a number of similar facial features and a conspiracy theory of him fathering the singer, which led to a rather bizarre response. Not only did he shoot down the claim, but he also went into a deep discussion that even Billy Corgan may not be real.

Confused? Corgan spells it out like this: "There is NO such person as 'Billy Corgan'. He (BC) does not exist. Or, if he does exist (per these times), he is a creation from my mind to yours, and no different than a cartoon drawing of Batman or Sponge Bob."

The singer then lays out a timeline of how he became the "Billy Corgan" that Smashing Pumpkins fans know, taking it from his youth, when he was simply known as Bill Corgan, to insisting people call him Billy and adopting a different persona.

For those who've followed Corgan over the years, he has stated in the past that part of his public persona was playing a role to some extent. In the course of his description, he also admits that over time, the separation between WPC (William Patrick Corgan) and "Billy Corgan" became less and less, similar to William Shatner playing Captain Kirk for so long that the actor started to embody some of the character traits.

Things got a little more confusing for fans over the past couple of years, when Corgan started going by his given name, William Patrick Corgan, even releasing the Ogilala solo album under the moniker.

If nothing else, Corgan always keeps it interesting in the media. Have a read through his Taylor Swift paternity denial and "Billy Corgan" identity analysis in the social media posts below.