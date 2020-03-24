You Can Now Binge on WWE Network for Free

Wrestling fans have another reason to stay at home and enjoy self-quarantine thanks to WWE. As of yesterday (March 23) World Wrestling Entertainment began offering free access to the WWE Network, unlocking a vast portion of their library.

Due to coronavirus, WWE have been forced to broadcast Raw, Smackdown and NXT from empty arenas the past couple of weeks. Plans for Wrestlemania were also drastically changed, moving the iconic yearly event from Raymond James Stadium (home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) to the WWE Performance Center. The ‘Showcase of the Immortals’ will also proceed without a live audience and has been changed from a one-day event to a two-day event beginning April 4.

Fans can now access, for free, every Wrestlemania, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam and Survivor Series event in history, along with every NXT TakeOver and NXT UK TakeOver. Additional shows offered include recent episodes of Raw and Smackdown, WWE Untold, A Future WWE: The FCW Story, WWE Ruthless Aggression, The Monday Night War, Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions and more.

This year’s Wrestlemania, however, will only be available to stream for paid subscribers to the WWE Network.

To start watching WWE Network for free, head over to watch.wwe.com.